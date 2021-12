Lane 8 is back with a new magical track. Arctic Lake’s dreamy vocals are at the core throughout ‘What Have You Done To Me.’ Lane 8’s builds are always crazy tension builders and I think this one might be his finest. It pulls you in like never before as risers surge with energy. I was not expecting the drop on this one at all. Originally, I thought this was going to be more chill but the drop is filled with life and bounce.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO