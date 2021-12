Makaya McCraven has released Deciphering The Message, a vibrant new remix project for which the Chicago-based drummer, producer, and beat scientist Makaya McCraven dug through the Blue Note Records vaults to put a modern bounce on classics by Art Blakey, Horace Silver, and Hank Mobley, among others. The album also connects past to present by featuring new contributions from a stellar cast of modern jazz artists including vibraphonist Joel Ross, trumpeter Marquis Hill, guitarists Jeff Parker and Matt Gold, bassist Junius Paul, alto saxophonist Greg Ward, and De’Sean Jones on tenor saxophone and flute. Deciphering The Message is available now on vinyl, CD, and digital formats.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO