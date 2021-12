Ring in the New Year by heading to Fresh Start in San Francisco with Gorgon City, Lane 8, Chris Lorenzo, Shiba San, YOTTO, and more!. The next big holiday celebration is just a month away and there are a ton of sets to be excited for. Fresh Start will make its return to The Midway in San Francisco the weekend of December 31 – January 3 and host headliners Gorgon City and Lane 8, as well as a surprise headliner that has yet to be revealed. To continue building the excitement, Fresh Start has announced the daily lineups so attendees can really start dialing in their weekend celebrations.

