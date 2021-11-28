ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards at Mavericks final score: Washington beats Dallas, 120-114 in closely fought game

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another close win! The Washington Wizards overcame a 69-61 halftime deficit to win 120-114 over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Bradley Beal scored...

