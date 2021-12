New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that "if the BJP government at the Centre would have passed the proposal of Firozabad airport during the SP government, then development in Uttar Pradesh would have progressed towards perfection."Taking to Twitter, the SP chief said, "If the BJP government at the Centre would not have stopped the proposal of Firozabad airport during the SP government, then at this time ''churis (bangles) would also have got a chance to be associated with 'jewar' (jewellery).""The development of Uttar Pradesh government would have progressed towards perfection. Only the SP government can give a new flight to the development of UP," he said further in a tweet.

INDIA ・ 7 DAYS AGO