The World's First Religious Relic NFTs will Drop this December for Charity

hackernoon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn NFT marketplace is dropping the world’s first religious relics in the form of NFTs on December 1st until December 3rd. The theme of the first drop is St Francis Xavier, (7 April 1506 – 3 December 1552), who was a Navarrese Catholic missionary and co-founder of the Society of Jesus...

hackernoon.com

kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
The Associated Press

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas ‘canceled’

ROME (AP) — The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican, which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots. The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the...
The Associated Press

Paris archbishop offers to resign over ‘ambiguous’ relations

PARIS (AP) — The archbishop of Paris has offered to step down after admitting to having had an “ambiguous” relationship with a woman in 2012, the archdiocese said. Archbishop Michel Aupetit, who has led the Paris church since 2018, sent a letter to Pope Francis offering to resign following a report in Le Point magazine. There was no indication if or when Francis might act on it; he has refused to accept similar offers from other prelates caught up in scandal.
Daily Beast

‘Smells of Death’: Anti-Vax Priests Are Dropping Like Flies Here

ATHENS—COVID-19 has been tearing through Orthodox Christian communities across Greece, infecting one unvaccinated religious leader after another and prompting some priests and monks to rethink their stance on the jabs. Last month, at least four unvaccinated monks from Mount Athos, a COVID hotbed and one of the most important centers...
Reuters

Paris archbishop asks for forgiveness, quits over relationship

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - France's Catholic Church said on Thursday the pope had accepted the resignation of Paris archbishop Michel Aupetit who asked for forgiveness after reports over a relationship with a woman. The 70-year-old cleric, who is bound by the church's celibacy rule, has denied any intimate relationship...
theparisreview.org

White Gods

“We were superior to the god who had created us,” Adam recalled not long before he died, age seven hundred. According to The Apocalypse of Adam, a Coptic text from the late first century CE, discovered in Upper Egypt in 1945, Adam told his son Seth that he and Eve had moved as a single magnificent being: “I went about with her in glory.” The fall was a plunge from unity into human difference. “God angrily divided us,” Adam recounted. “And after that we grew dim in our minds…” Paradise was a lost sense of self, and it was also a place that would appear on maps, wistfully imagined by generations of Adam’s descendants. In the fifteenth century, European charts located Eden to the east, where the sun rises—an island ringed by a wall of fire. With the coordinates in their minds, Europe’s explorers could envisage a return to wholeness, to transcendence, to the godhood that had once belonged to man.
The Independent

Pope to meet Cyprus' Orthodox leader to strengthen ties

Pope Francis plans to meet with the leader of Cyprus’ Greek Orthodox Church on Friday with the aim of further mending an ideological and political rift between the Catholic West and the Orthodox East that dates back nearly a millennium.Francis and Archbishop Chrysostomos II are meeting on the second day of the pope’s three-day Cyprus trip. The two will join the Holy Synod, the highest decision-making body of the Greek Orthodox Church. Francis is scheduled to preside over an ecumenical prayer service with migrants later in the day.Although Cyprus comprises a tiny part of the Eastern Orthodox community with...
AFP

'The pope is here': Faithful in Cyprus catch glimpse of Francis

Pope Francis's first prayers in Cyprus might have been invitation-only, but that didn't stop the faithful from gathering near Nicosia's Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the pontiff. "We just want to welcome the pope here in Cyprus," Rio said with excitement.
AFP

Pope Francis urges 'fraternity' at mass in divided Cyprus

Pope Francis appealed for a "sense of fraternity" in an open-air mass in Cyprus on Friday, the second day of a visit to the divided Mediterranean island that has focused heavily on the plight of migrants. "Faced with our own inner darkness and the challenges before us in the church and in society, we are called to renew our sense of fraternity," Francis told them.
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
Telegraph

The Satanist rocker who took on cancel culture, the Catholic church and cancer – and won

The Polish Catholic Church really don’t like Adam Darski; the feeling is mutual, to say the least. Back in February, charges were brought against the 44 year-old frontman of metal band Behemoth – better known as Nergal, his stage nom de plume and actually his legal middle name since 2012 – of “offending religious feelings”, after he posted a picture of himself stamping on a painting of The Virgin Mary on Instagram. It went to a Warsaw court, which found him guilty based on complaints from four individuals, and he was slapped with a fine of 15,000 złoty (£2,843) and ordered to pay court costs of almost 3,500 złoty.
NEWSBTC

NFT Charity Auction to Mark Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi First World Boxing Championship Win

Hanoi, Vietnam: Today, Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi, a 24-year-old Vietnamese female boxer and a member of the ‘Cocky Buffalo Promotion,’ has announced the launch of the Fandom Foundation NFT Charity Auction. The auction will honour Nguyen Thi Thu Nhi’s historic win as Vietnam’s first female boxer to become a world champion at the Women’s Minimum-Weight World Title Match in Asan, South Korea, in October 2021.
TheDailyBeast

Paris Archbishop Says Frequent Contact With Woman Was a ‘Mistake’

The archbishop of Paris—who denied having an intimate relationship with a woman—said Friday he “poorly handled” the situation and would step down if the pope requests it. Michel Aupetit, 70, said his frequent contact with the woman was “a mistake” but that he was not “living a double life” as suggested by an article in Le Point magazine this week. The publication quoted unnamed sources who said an email Aupetit accidentally sent to his secretary exposed the alleged affair.
