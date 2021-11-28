5 Best Free WordPress Plugins to Improve Website Performance

WordPress is open source, flexible, SEO friendly, responsive and user-friendly open source CMS (Content Management System) and that it is why the best CMS platform in use today. Millions of the website owners in the world have trusted WordPress to create their beautiful websites. It has worldwide community support with millions WordPress developers, users, and supporters around the globe. It is open source software which is freely available to be downloaded, installed, and used as your own.
