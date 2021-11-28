ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

5 Best Free WordPress Plugins to Improve Website Performance

By Andrej Gajdos
hackernoon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am going to introduce 5 plugins that help you to fix the...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
enplugged.com

WordPress – The Best CMS Platform

WordPress is open source, flexible, SEO friendly, responsive and user-friendly open source CMS (Content Management System) and that it is why the best CMS platform in use today. Millions of the website owners in the world have trusted WordPress to create their beautiful websites. It has worldwide community support with millions WordPress developers, users, and supporters around the globe. It is open source software which is freely available to be downloaded, installed, and used as your own.
COMPUTERS
pro-tools-expert.com

Try Every Slate Plugin For Free For A Month!

This Black Friday, Slate Digital are giving you the chance to use every one of their plugins for free for a whole month!. You’ll get free access to every plugin (70 in total!) including the brand new MO-TT plus MetaTune, Murda Melodies, ANA 2 Ultra Bundle, the Virtual Mix Rack, Virtual Tape Machines & more. You’ll also be able to use every sample pack, and take advantage of all Slate Academy tutorials and every mix template!
COMPUTERS
latesthackingnews.com

Multiple Vulnerabilities Spotted In Hide My WP WordPress Plugin

Numerous vulnerabilities in Hide My WP plugin WordPress plugin could pose serious security risks to WordPress websites. Since the developers have patched the flaws, users should ensure updating their sites with the latest plugin version to remain safe. Hide My WP Plugin Vulnerabilities. Reportedly, the CTO of WordPress security-aimed service...
COMPUTERS
techacrobat.com

Schedule your Customers on WordPress with lifetime plugin

It is challenging to run a business. You need to find new customers, satisfy existing customers, and manage your employees. Not surprisingly, many companies do not have the time or resources to create their scheduling software from scratch. Booking online can be frustrating for both you and your customers. Many...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wordpress#Plugins#Coding#Compatibility
The Independent

VPN deals for December: Pay less for privacy with discounts on ExpressVPN, NordVPN and more

“What’s a VPN?” we hear you ask. Well, firstly it stands for a “virtual private network” and it’s a piece of software that gives you more privacy and anonymity online by protecting your browsing activity.When you connect to the internet on your computer it creates an encrypted, virtual tunnel between your device and the VPN server, meaning your data is more protected.Initially, this type of software was developed for large corporations who needed to protect their sensitive information from being sent over public and private networks.But the personal VPN market has grown exponentially, and many people now use them not...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

A Quick Tutorial to Hashcode and Equals Debugging

We often auto-generate hashcode and equals methods. The IDEs are normally pretty good at that; they offer us an option to pick the fields we wish to compare. Unfortunately, they then apply both sets of fields to hashcode and equals. Sometimes, this doesn’t matter. Often we don’t “see” the places where it does matter since the methods are too small to make a dent in the profiler. But they have wide-ranging implications we should optimize for.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Create a Gradient border Blog PostCard using Tailwind CSS and Next.js: A How-To Guide

This is a small tutorial on how you can create a gradient border blog postcard using Tailwind CSS. I have chosen **Next.js** as a framework because through this one command you can. initialize a next-app with **Tailwind CSS**. You may choose other. frameworks like react.js, vue.js or you can simply do this in an HTML file also by using the [TailWind CSS CDN] The code shown below is the first post on [Dev.to]
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

A Simple Guide To Creating Your First Mind Map

Mind maps can be used for brainstorming, studying, planning, and writing. They're a great way to put down your ideas and make connections between them. Mind maps are a lot like a spider web. The center of a mind map is called a KEYWORDS or KEY PHRASES. The main idea is in the center. Each branch is a different thought. It can branch off into more branches. The center is called KEY WORDS. Then the branches go off from there.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
hackernoon.com

Understanding Modern CPU Architecture (Part 1)

CPU has a general-purpose flexible architecture that takes in a stream of instructions from all types of workloads and processes information based on those instructions. CPU is at the heart of all data interpretation and processing operations in a computer. CPU architecture is implemented on ICs(Integrated Circuits), with one or two single metal-oxide-semiconductor IC chips. CPU Architecture is implemented in the form of a single CPU core. CPUs are what run the web browser that you are using to read this article.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Text Classification in Javascript: Comparing Natural.js Vs. Brain.js Vs. TensorFlow.js

A few months ago I tried to find information about doing some natural language processing with Javascript. For some custom(complicated) cases, you maybe will decide not to use Javascript. I'll cover simple cases with no deep explanations of the underlying algorithms. In some others, and if you understand ML concepts, you may create custom models using TensorFlow.js. I wanted to classify potential business problems for my [Reddit advanced search tool]. I'll tell you soon how it went, once we cover the tools.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Be the Pythonist: Top Tips to Land a Python Developer Job from Recruiters

Python is a beginner-friendly programming language that is very simple to learn for more experienced programmers. It will be extremely useful if you want to work on the backend or want to pursue a career in big data. With Python, each of your projects will be unique. Each one has its own set of challenges and tricks that you may overcome with off-the-shelf or custom solutions. Are you interested in learning the fundamentals of Python theory? To assist you in preparing for your interview, we've put together some helpful resources below. Take advantage of these and check them out!
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Top Unit Testing Automation Frameworks for Selenium

Unit testing is one of the foremost testing processes developers run while creating the application’s source code. Each code is structured and tested in isolation to determine its functionality and performance while the developer writes other codes for the application. With the introduction of Selenium, automation testing has become an easy task. All you need to do is find an appropriate unit testing framework and test all the components of your web application. Let us look into some of the well-tested and compatible unit testing automation frameworks you can integrate with Selenium.
COMPUTERS
bedroomproducersblog.com

The Klone Is A FREE Overdrive Pedal Plugin By Fazertone

Fazertone offers The Klone, a FREE overdrive guitar pedal plugin for macOS and Windows. I’m sure the name gave it away, but The Klone is based on the legendary Klon Centaur overdrive pedal. Although it’s easier to find a Klon Centaur than a half-man/half-horse creature, the two share a similar...
TECHNOLOGY
wpguynews.com

3 Reasons to Offer Website Maintenance Services to WordPress Clients

When you run a web design agency or work as a freelance developer, keeping your clients satisfied is of utmost importance. However, if you’re not offering them website maintenance services, you might be missing out on a crucial opportunity to strengthen your relationships and increase your revenue. After you’re done...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

GoTab Introduces Improved Loyalty and Influencer Features and New GoTab WordPress Plugin

Giving operators more tools to create personalized guest experiences, reward top guests or increase repeat business. Next-generation restaurant commerce platform GoTab continues to enhance features designed to help operators put hospitality first. As the holiday season approaches and hospitality operators prepare for winter business, the cloud-based solution is rolling out a new GoTab WordPress plugin for additional flexibility and new capabilities that leverage aggregated customer behavior data. Operators can now use this data to boost loyalty, create special offers, increase word of mouth marketing, and entice guests for repeat business.
INTERNET
CSS-Tricks

A Look at the Cloudinary WordPress Plugin

Cloudinary (the media hosting and optimization service) has a brand new version (v3) of its WordPress plugin that has really nailed it. First, a high-level look at the biggest things this plugin does:. It takes over your media handling. Images and video are served by Cloudinary instead of your own...
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

4 Quick and Easy Tips to Make Your WordPress Website ADA Compliant

The Americans with Disabilities Act protects the rights of people with disabilities. The U.S. Department of Justice released specific guidelines for accessible design in 2010. These guidelines apply to all disabled persons who use computers and smart devices. All electronic information and technology, such as your website, must be accessible to people with disabled people. The cost of updating your site for compliance is less expensive than the legal fees you’d pay for a suit against you. Using the WCAG 2.0 guidelines, it’s recommended to be ADA compliant with WordPress.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Top 3 Coding Challenges for Expert-Level JavaScript Developers

JavaScript has been in the business for more than 25 years, it is still considered one of the most complicated programming languages. There are so many concepts in this language that it is not easy to become a JavaScript developer. Solving expert-level JavaScript coding challenges is even tougher. In this article, we will list the top 3 expert level coding challenges for JavaScript developers. The most focussed ones are arrays, strings, matrices, and other important topics discussed in this article are objects, such as numbers, functions, and dates.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Securing Engineer Access to Cloud Environments with Zero Trust

Now that remote work and developer infrastructure-in-the-cloud have become the new normal, securing engineer access to cloud workloads is more challenging than ever. With DevOps and engineering environments increasingly scaling across multitudes of servers, cloud providers, and hybrid architectures, security concerns are a top priority for companies harnessing the power of the cloud. When it comes to securing engineering access to cloud environments such as AWS, GCP and Azure, most enterprises mitigate access risk by using a combination of solutions, each of which has both benefits and limitations.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

How to Decide Between Flask and Django For Your Next Idea

Python is the only programming language that offers an extensive range of various Python frameworks to build digital applications. Django is built to deliver high performance and offers faster development with high efficiency. Django developers prefer working on this framework because of the various high-end features it offers such as high security, excellent scalability, and more. Flask was essentially built as an alternative to Django to make it more flexible. Both frameworks have their perks and limitations and are suitable for building different types of applications. This blog will help you gain insights into both Django and Flask web development procedures.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy