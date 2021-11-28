ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Professional Cinematographer Reveals The Truth About Camera Settings – Andy Rydzewski

By Filmcourage
filmcourage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Rydzewski, Cinematographer: That isn’t something that I ever learned because I was interested in the technical but I was interested in why am I not getting the smoothness of a color transition?. Film Courage: How long did it take you to fully grasp all the camera settings?. Andy:...

