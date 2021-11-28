ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Today's scripture

WVNews
 5 days ago

Taste and see that the LORD is good; blessed is the man who takes refuge in him. — Psalm 34:8. Some aspects of faith are...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Claremore Progress

The Role of the Anti-Christ in Week 70

Week 70 begins with Jesus opening the first seal on the scroll containing the title deed to the earth. As Jesus opened the seal the voice of one of the four living creatures proclaimed loudly:. “‘Come and see.’ And I (John) looked, and behold, a white horse. He who sat...
RELIGION
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Point Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: Hospitality to strangers

Amongst the virtues commended to Christians in God’s word, few are so neglected in our day and age as that of hospitality. But if it is neglected, it is not because the Bible is ambivalent about the importance of the practice of hospitality. Paul commanded the Roman church: “seek to...
RELIGION
clarionherald.org

Scrutinizing Scripture: Jesus always speaks the truth

Kids’ Clarion asked Father Christian DeLerno, pastor of St. Mary Magdalen Church in Metairie, to reflect on the Gospel to be proclaimed on the Nov. 21 Feast of Christ the King. The full text of the Gospel is printed below. Pilate said to Jesus, “Are you the King of the...
METAIRIE, LA
Vail Daily

Van Ens: Be thankful for key benefits scripture and science give us

In the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson referred to “Nature’s God.” He believed God was bilingual. This creator of our world and source of our lives speaks through science’s medical discoveries and the biblical morality Jesus practiced. God speaks to us through science and scripture, which work side-by-side to illuminate what is true.
RELIGION
Point Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: You could be thankful without

The Bible tells us that every good and perfect gift comes to us from God, the Father of lights (James 1:17). The Bible also tells us that we should always give thanks to God, in Christ (cf. Colossians 3:17). As we reflect on all the many reasons to be thankful, frequently the mind drifts to the many material blessings that we have been given: food, shelter, clothes, and sundry toys and tools with which we entertain ourselves and go about our daily business. It is entirely appropriate to be thankful for such things, but one might wonder, if we were to lose some or all of these material things, would we still be thankful? Or would we feel hard done by?
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scripture#Open My Heart
nbc25news.com

Local priest transcribes scripture into Greek

BAY CITY, Mich. - A local priest has taken the time to transcribe scripture into Greek. Father Josè Maria Cabrera with the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw recently finished handwriting the Gospel of John in Greek. SAGSeptOct21pg12-13Single Catholic Diocese of Saginaw by Caleb Holloway on Scribd. It took him four months.
SAGINAW, MI
Point Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: The list which matters

We are entering into a time of the year filled with lists. Those preparing holiday meals make lists concerning what will be in the meals, what ingredients they need to buy for those meals, and even lists of who will be in attendance. Likewise, there are the lists of gifts. Children are encouraged to make a list of gifts they would like; some adults doing the same for themselves. More charitable folks make lists of gifts they would like to give to other people, and the conscientious may even make lists of gifts already purchased for others. And then there is the list of who has been naughty and who has been nice, a list possibly honored more in word than deed, for one wonders how many children have actually been so naughty as to completely avoid all holiday renumerations.
RELIGION
Itemlive.com

She wants her kids to stay kids

Watching one’s young children grow up is never easy. Watching them grow up in times of strife can sometimes feel like too much to take. A local mother wanted to The post She wants her kids to stay kids appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CBS News

Pope Francis performed a miracle on boy who walked onstage at Vatican, mother says

It's not easy to upstage the pope — unless you're Paolo Bonavita, the 10-year-old Italian boy enchanted by Pope Francis and his white skull cap. Bonavita, who has autism and epilepsy, walked onto the stage to meet the pope at the Vatican last month, showing a keen interest in his zucchetto. He was offered a seat next to Francis, and, his mother says, the cap off the pope's own head.
RELIGION
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
newwaysministry.org

Pope Francis Writes Letter to Gay Catholic In Support Of Catholics Who Ministered During AIDS Crisis

Pope Francis has commended the ministry of Catholics who cared for victims of HIV/AIDS, doing so in a letter to the gay author of a new book on the subject. The pope wrote an August letter to journalist Michael O’Loughlin, author of Hidden Mercy: AIDS, Catholics, and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear. In it, he both thanked the journalist for his book, and offered what O’Loughlin called a “decades-delayed papal blessing” on AIDS ministers. Francis letter reads, in part:
RELIGION
TheDailyBeast

Paris Archbishop Says Frequent Contact With Woman Was a ‘Mistake’

The archbishop of Paris—who denied having an intimate relationship with a woman—said Friday he “poorly handled” the situation and would step down if the pope requests it. Michel Aupetit, 70, said his frequent contact with the woman was “a mistake” but that he was not “living a double life” as suggested by an article in Le Point magazine this week. The publication quoted unnamed sources who said an email Aupetit accidentally sent to his secretary exposed the alleged affair.
RELIGION
kingstonthisweek.com

The Catholic Church in retreat

The announcement last week that Pope Francis may be planning a visit to Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s involvement in the abuses committed against Indigenous children in residential schools prompted a reflection on the state of the church today. The simple fact is that the church’s influence in the world is now at its lowest ebb since the early days of Christianity.
RELIGION
CBS Baltimore

Community Says Farewell At Funeral Of Church Employee Evelyn Player

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family members and friends filled a Baltimore church on Wednesday with praises, prayers and memories to celebrate and remember Evelyn Player. Player, 69, was at the church early on November 16 to let some contractors into the building and she was found stabbed to death inside the building later that day, police said. She was a member at Southern Baptist Church and helped out with Vincent Bradley. The two knew each other for years. “She was an all-around great person, down to earth, would do anything for you,” Bradley said. Helen Clowney, a relative of Player’s, said “she was a caregiving...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy