Today's scripture

The Bible tells us that every good and perfect gift comes to us from God, the Father of lights (James 1:17). The Bible also tells us that we should always give thanks to God, in Christ (cf. Colossians 3:17). As we reflect on all the many reasons to be thankful, frequently the mind drifts to the many material blessings that we have been given: food, shelter, clothes, and sundry toys and tools with which we entertain ourselves and go about our daily business. It is entirely appropriate to be thankful for such things, but one might wonder, if we were to lose some or all of these material things, would we still be thankful? Or would we feel hard done by?
