Today's scripture

We are entering into a time of the year filled with lists. Those preparing holiday meals make lists concerning what will be in the meals, what ingredients they need to buy for those meals, and even lists of who will be in attendance. Likewise, there are the lists of gifts. Children are encouraged to make a list of gifts they would like; some adults doing the same for themselves. More charitable folks make lists of gifts they would like to give to other people, and the conscientious may even make lists of gifts already purchased for others. And then there is the list of who has been naughty and who has been nice, a list possibly honored more in word than deed, for one wonders how many children have actually been so naughty as to completely avoid all holiday renumerations.

RELIGION ・ 18 HOURS AGO