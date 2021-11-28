ns 25 years ago

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Evening Star
• Leading cast members for East Noble Theatre’s production...

www.kpcnews.com

loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

One Scene From ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary Left Viewers Stunned

One scene of The Beatles: Get Back has viewers feeling a bit awestruck as the band jams out and puts together songs that are now classics. In the Disney+ feature, there is a lot of footage showing the band doing their thing. While it just looks like any other jam session, it is anything but looking back in 2021. The song, Get Back, is one of the most well-known songs by the band. As Paul McCartney strums at his bass, he looks for any kind of inspiration. Ringo Starr and George Harrison sit and watch as the session goes on.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Roll Me Away,” Bob Seger

Detroit native rock singer Bob Seger is no stranger to life on the road. With a powerful raspy voice, Segar’s music often encompasses blue-collar themes, love, and women. “Roll Me Away,” a hit from Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s 1982 album The Distance, is no exception. The Distance...
MUSIC
SignalsAZ

Band Reunion Tours Have Never Been Hotter — Here’s What’s Coming

​If there’s been one comfort as a result of the pandemic, it’s that many of our most beloved bands from the ’60s through the ’90s have reunited and are hitting the road again (some who never broke up, like the Rolling Stones, are also returning to stages). Whether it’s the punk-era glam of Blondie, the prog-rock kings from Genesis, the blue-eyed soul of the Doobie Brothers, or the soulful pairing of TLC, we’re talking full-on nostalgia and grownup fun. ​
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Hear How Alice Coltrane Turned Tragedy Into Musical Triumph

Alice Coltrane spent the mid-Sixties in personal and musical bliss, starting a family with John Coltrane and touring the world as the pianist in his band. But everything changed for her in the summer of 1967, when John died suddenly of liver cancer. Newly widowed at the age of 29, with four children to care for, she plunged into a lengthy period of despair. Sensing her pain, an old friend introduced her to his guru, Swami Satchidananda, who had soothed hundreds of thousands of rock fans with his opening address at Woodstock. With a new clarity — and a harp...
MUSIC
IndieWire

Stephen Sondheim Dies: Oscar-Winning Composer and Lyricist Was 91

Stephen Sondheim, the beloved Oscar- and Tony-winning composer and lyricist behind such productions as “Company,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Into the Woods,” and the lyrics “West Side Story” and “Gypsy,” has died. He passed away early on Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut at the age of 91. The New York Times first reported news of his passing. Sondheim’s many works also included “Follies” (1971), “A Little Night Music” (1973), “Pacific Overtures” (1976), “Sweeney Todd” (1979), “Merrily We Roll Along” (1981), and “Sunday in the Park With George” (1984). Sondheim won Tony Awards for...
ROXBURY, CT
Financial Times

Mandy Patinkin: ‘There’s not going to be another Stephen Sondheim’

One of the first times I met Stephen Sondheim was when I auditioned for Sunday in the Park with George, his show inspired by the life of the painter Georges Seurat, which opened on Broadway in 1984 and went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The first problem was that I was a nervous wreck, a terrible auditioner. I had just won a Tony award for Evita, where I played Che, and I asked whether you had to audition after you win a Tony. Steve said, “Listen, Mandy: I audition everyone except Angela [Lansbury].”
ENTERTAINMENT
Evening Star

76th annual Mizpah Shrine Circus comes back to Fort Wayne (copy)

An event that was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be back in the new year. The 76th annual Mizpah Shrine Circus will take place Jan. 28-30 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, and tickets became available on Thanksgiving day. The showtimes are as follows:. •...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Evening Star

Fort Wayne Ballet opens spring season ticket sales

FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet, Indiana’s longest-standing professional ballet company, has officially announced its 65th Spring Season and opened sales for single tickets. This season champions the themes that bring people together to celebrate the beauty and resiliency of the arts. Whether you prefer the traditional, the new, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Evening Star

Painting demonstration planned Dec. 5

GARRETT — Artist Fred Doloresco will be offering a painting demonstration at the Garrett Museum of Art Sunday from 2-3:30 p.m. He will discuss composition, values, mixing color, edges, how to paint skies, backlit subjects, the anatomy of snow and plein air painting. Doloresco will be doing a painting right...
CBS Boston

Boston Pops Return To Symphony Hall With In-Person Holiday Concerts

BOSTON (CBS) – Familiar sounds fill Symphony Hall as the Boston Pops Orchestra takes the stage. “The big news, obviously, here at Symphony Hall is that we are back. And for the first time in almost two years, the Boston Pops will perform in front of a live audience here, in person, in Symphony Hall,” said Boston Pops Orchestra Conductor Keith Lockhart. Holiday Pops makes its return, and after last year’s virtual season, Lockhart says this year is all about embracing tradition. “We know that Holiday Pops means a lot to a lot of people in this area. For many...
BOSTON, MA
Rolling Stone

The National Confront Insecurities on New Song ‘Somebody Desperate’

The National have released a new song, “Somebody Desperate.” The track appears over the closing credits of upcoming Peter Dinklage musical film Cyrano. Listen here. The film, directed by Joe Wright, is adaptation of a stage musical written by Dinklage’s wife Erica Schmidt. The music for both the play and the movie was composed by The National’s Aaron and Bryce Dessner, with lyrics by frontman Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser. “Somebody Desperate” was initially written for one of the characters, but got put on the back burner when the musicians realized they already had enough songs for the film. “It didn’t feel...
MUSIC
AFP

The music of 'West Side Story', from Bernstein to Metallica

Leonard Bernstein's score for "West Side Story" has become so ubiquitous in Western culture that it has popped up in such unlikely places as Metallica and Wu-Tang Clan albums.  The inclusions were less obvious when it came to the Wu-Tang Clan sampling elements for "Maria" in 1997, from the song of the same name in "West Side Story". 
MUSIC
The Guardian

Jack and the Beanstalk review – Clive Rowe is a giant among panto dames

In its 120th anniversary year, Hackney Empire is returning to its roots with a highly traditional pantomime. That’s mostly good news for the kids. All the favourite flourishes are here: sweets are thrown into the crowd; there’s a skit with a water pistol, plenty of patter with the audience, and a downright charming panto cow. There’s significantly less for the adults, though, with very few political references (despite a cancelled Christmas plotline that screams Covid) and a PG-rated script with barely a hint of sexual innuendo.
MOVIES
Homer News

Years Ago

A Homer man hauled away an old clam dredge with 6-foot tires that had been abandoned on the Homer Spit and some thought would be there forever. The city Beach Policy Task Force asked that it be taken away. Public Works Director Carey Meyer advertised for takers, and several said they would remove it — for a price.
HOMER, AK

