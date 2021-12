Kaguya-sama: Love is War has released a special episode in anticipation of its third season! Following the end of the anime's second season last Summer, it was teased that the anime would be continuing with a full third season. Thankfully this was confirmed to be the case when the third season was officially announced to be in the works last Fall. Now fans have gotten an update on not only when to expect the new season of the series, but has dropped a truly special way to promote what's next to come.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO