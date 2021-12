The Golden State Warriors came into Brooklyn and clowned the Nets last night. Stephen Curry laced up his sneakers and delighted in draining nine three-pointers in the blowout. Kyrie Irving was, once again, not present due to Reasons. A growing conversation about Kevin Durant having buyer's remorse in the running mate department grew a bit louder because how could it not? One elite guard is slightly less complicated and mercurial than the other. One elite guard is always available while the other can be off on a personal vision quest at any given moment.

NBA ・ 15 DAYS AGO