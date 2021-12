US-based investment management company Invesco has launched its first crypto ETN on Xetra. The Invesco Physical Bitcoin offers investors the opportunity to participate in the performance of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin in a simple way. The exchange traded note (ETN) physically backed by Bitcoin was admitted to the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is centrally cleared via Eurex Clearing. Through central clearing, investors benefit from significantly reduced risks in the settlement of transactions.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO