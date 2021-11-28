BAP Token’s Sussy Shark NFTs aims reshape the NFT industry

According to reports, the gambling industry is worth billions of dollars. The gambling industry was estimated to have a market cap of 53.7 billion USD in 2019 and to grow at an 11 percent annual rate from 2020 to 2027. Although gambling has been a popular social activity since the 9th century in China, to the 17th-century card game, poker, the internet has significantly impacted the gambling sector based on the Persian game As- Nas. Online casinos and online gambling have become very popular in today’s world, and they have played a significant role in increasing the gambling sector’s market capitalization and driving user growth. With the introduction of blockchain technology, the online gambling industry appears to be poised for another surge. The gambling industry is currently highly centralized, which has resulted in a lot of friction between users and online casinos, betting companies, and so on. The use of blockchain technology eliminates the need for an intermediary to place bets. This article will look at Slotie, a fast-paced blockchain-based online casino, and how it intends to redefine the gambling industry.

GAMBLING ・ 14 DAYS AGO