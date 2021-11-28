ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

‘Tis the Christmas season

By Janet Hart Leonard
readthereporter.com
 5 days ago

‘Twas four weeks before Christmas and all through the house. Janet was scurrying, definitely not as quiet as a mouse. With a promise of a hot Chai from Noble Coffee and Tea. She dug into the tote filled with her snowmen and trees. Once tucked into their place, Janet’s...

readthereporter.com

readthereporter.com

Christmas concerts coming to town

Behold the Lamb Ministries to perform in Carmel, Arcadia this weekend. Behold the Lamb Ministries, Inc., (BTLM) an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announces its 2021 Christmas Concert season. The BTLM Soli Deo Gloria Community Concert Choir, featured annually in the Hamilton County Passion Play, will present The Story of Christmas (a mix of new and traditional Christmas music) in three concerts. Admission is free. Tickets are not required.
CARMEL, IN
WWLP

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
RELATIONSHIPS
TravelPulse

Tis the Season: Book Early & SAVE

Help your clients start a new holiday tradition—encourage them to celebrate with those they love in paradise. Book now and save up to 30% on their stay. What’s more, they’ll enjoy fine dining, unlimited premium beverages, great entertainment and more—all in a resort decked out for the season.
LIFESTYLE
santaclaritamagazine.com

Tis’ The Season For Holiday at the Ranch

The Mission of SRD has always been to provide a safe place for youth and families and to address emotional challenges while visiting with the herd. The horses and other animals at SRD will listen and provide comfort. Private sessions are available through the use of the EAGALA model, including the mental health staff, the equine specialist and members of the SRD therapy herd.
CASTAIC, CA
Yes Weekly

’Tis the Season at Grandfather Mountain

With winter on the way, Grandfather Mountain is decking its halls and hills for the holidays. Guests are invited to celebrate the season from a mile high, where they’ll encounter idyllic winter scenery, invigorating outdoor adventure and more at the Linville, N.C., nature park. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the park...
FESTIVAL
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

Tis the season for shipping challenges

It’s one of the busiest times of the year for shoppers and retailers. Christmas cards are mailed, packages are sent all the time. Yet the United States Postal Service is the go between that makes the exchange happen. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have...
INDUSTRY
WCAX

‘Tis the season for picking the perfect tree

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - With Thanksgiving in the rearview, some Vermonters are gearing up for the holiday season by picking out the perfect tree. In true Vermont fashion, many are choosing and cutting their own!. At Murray Hill Tree Farm in Waterbury, families are given a saw and a sled,...
WATERBURY, VT
readthereporter.com

Reporter photographer gets in the holiday spirit

Was Reporter photographer Denise Moe naughty or nice this year? She may have found out on Santa’s lap on the Nickel Plate Express Holiday Cheers ride! The exterior and interior of the train were decorated and, according to Moe, everything was cute, warm and cozy. Calling it the perfect date night, Moe was comfortable in an age 21 and over car. She said the drinks were tasty and the attendant was delightful and a good conversationalist.
LIFESTYLE
Antelope Valley Press

‘Tis the season for setting boundaries with family

Dear Annie: I have read the “Ask Ann Landers” column and now the “Dear Annie” column since I was a little girl, and I am writing to you at age 66. I always wanted to write into the column but never did. But the recent letters about families feeling obligated...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Current Publishing

Column: ‘Tis the season to get it right

Put that turkey leg down and listen up! Today we have to discuss your family’s upcoming holiday card. In addition to the fact that we do not need to see your pets in your cards, we also don’t need to see any glaring grammar mistakes. Stick to the following tips and you’ll turn a bah, humbug card into a very merry message.
CARMEL, IN
readthereporter.com

Atlanta welcomes Christmas on Sunday

The Town of Atlanta will hold its third annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Dolles Park Plaza beside the Gazebo. Be sure to come hungry – the town will provide hot dogs and chips. This fun evening in the park will feature...
ATLANTA, IN
tamatoledonews.com

Take A Mulligan: ‘Tis The Season…

Well my good friends, the beginning of December is here. Thanksgiving is over and the Christmas season is now officially here. How many can go back eleven months and remember those resolutions or goals we made back on January first?. Hmmm, I have only about 30 days or so to...
LIFESTYLE
Long Beach Post

Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity

While holiday celebrations will certainly look a little different this year, it doesn’t mean you can’t fill your house (and your time) with some fun holiday crafts! Here are 7 ideas to get you in the DIY spirit. The post Christmas crafts for holiday fun & mental dexterity appeared first on Long Beach Post.
CELEBRATIONS
iheart.com

This is the most popular toy for Christmas this year!

Every holiday season there’s one toy that seems to be the only thing many kids want, and this year it’s the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron by Moose Toys. The $70 toy is for kids five and older and lets them magically create a stuffed animal out of special potion recipes and can be used over and over again.
RECIPES
The Cullman Tribune

Pop-up drive-in to bring Christmas movies to Cullman Fairgrounds for December

CULLMAN, Ala. – Throwback Outdoor Cinema, a pop-up drive in theatre, will be presenting holiday films at the Cullman Fairgrounds throughout the month of December. Only 45 tickets are available per film. Advance tickets are now on sale at Throwback Outdoor Cinema Event through Eventbrite for $25 per vehicle. The gates are open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the films. Kernel Kullman popcorn is also available for pre-order if you purchase your ticket in advance. Here is the list of dates and films featured: 12/4 and 12/5 – “Elf” 5:30pm12/10 – “Home Alone” 6:30pm12/11 – “Ernest Saves Christmas” 5:30pm12/12 – “A Christmas Story” 5:30pm12/17 – “The Polar Express” 6:30pm12/18 – “It’s a Wonderful Life” 5:30pm12/19 – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” 5:30pm12/22 – “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 6:30pm12/23 – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 6:30pm To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/throwback-outdoor-cinema-36125439233?ref=eofblike&fbclid=IwAR1B60NaCOKFRyRDoUC2iLZUL28YjV6uwjkkMD8TfDN2qMcBeWTLBNkPeoU. The Fairgrounds are located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
smallbiztrends.com

Last Minute Christmas Gifts

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. . There are plenty of gift guides with creative and personalized Christmas gifts for clients, customers, employees, and coworkers. However, business owners are busier than ever throughout the holiday season. So there isn’t always time to get that shopping done early. This is the ultimate guide for last-minute holiday gift ideas for employees, coworkers and clients.
SHOPPING
pioneerpublishers.com

’Tis the season for creative home decor

I’m convinced that the fall and winter holidays bring out the designer in all of us. Our instincts kick into full gear as the need to design and accessorize becomes a top priority. We suddenly become consumed with the subtle balance of decorating table tops with just the right amount...
INTERIOR DESIGN

