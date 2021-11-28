Sheridan Library drive-thru Santa visits on Dec. 4

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Thursday that it will restart the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy next week following a deal with the Mexican government. The policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, requires migrants seeking asylum to wait outside the United States for their immigration court hearings. The program will restart at one border location on Monday and will eventually involve seven entry points, including San Diego and the Texas cities of Laredo, El Paso and Brownsville.

POTUS ・ 22 HOURS AGO