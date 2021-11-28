Watching The Maples

Maple Lake Public Works crews tackled the task of planting (at least temporarily) this towering evergreen Monday, November 22 in time for the start of the Christmas season. The planting of the pine on the empty lot at the corner of Division Street and Birch Avenue has become a yearly tradition. This year’s tree, which will be fully decorated shortly, will be the center point of the Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in Maple Lake Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. until noon. Santa Claus will take up his spot under the festive evergreen for photos and children may even catch a glimpse of his reindeer, courtesy of Bluestem Reindeer Ranch of Maple Lake. Organizers moved the annual event from the elementary school to show off the downtown area and its many businesses. Look for more details on the many activities planned in next week’s Messenger. (Photo by Nick Pawlenty)

