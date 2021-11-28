ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Watching The Maples

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

He’s become an erstwhile partner and revered friend and the best travel companion I’d ever encountered. The memories piled up as high as the photographs from our trips to Maine and thereabouts and then the cruise to Alaska with stops in Washington along the way. Unbelievably easy to get...

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
clemson.edu

Mother Maple

When we purchased our farm in 1977, one of the first plants my husband gave me was a small 1-gallon, knee-high, Japanese maple (Acer palmatum) that was about as big around as a pencil. This little tree was the first Japanese maple planted at Crooked Trail Farm and set in motion my passion for these beautiful trees.
GARDENING
maplelakemessenger.com

Christmas is coming to Maple Lake

Maple Lake Public Works crews tackled the task of planting (at least temporarily) this towering evergreen Monday, November 22 in time for the start of the Christmas season. The planting of the pine on the empty lot at the corner of Division Street and Birch Avenue has become a yearly tradition. This year’s tree, which will be fully decorated shortly, will be the center point of the Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in Maple Lake Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. until noon. Santa Claus will take up his spot under the festive evergreen for photos and children may even catch a glimpse of his reindeer, courtesy of Bluestem Reindeer Ranch of Maple Lake. Organizers moved the annual event from the elementary school to show off the downtown area and its many businesses. Look for more details on the many activities planned in next week’s Messenger. (Photo by Nick Pawlenty)
MAPLE LAKE, MN
The Daily Record

DIRT DON'T HURT: Observations from behind the bell

My family jokes that I am a champion bell ringer because I spend as many hours as I can standing or sitting behind a red kettle at our local grocery store. It’s one of my favorite things to do during December, and a tradition I like to rank up there with setting up the Christmas village and decorating the tree.
LIFESTYLE
wwnytv.com

Enjoy ‘Maple & Mistletoe’ in Croghan this weekend

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - If you want an old-fashioned, small-town Christmas experience, come to Croghan this weekend. Shawn Thornton and Calvin Campany were on 7 News This Morning to talk about “Maple & Mistletoe,” where Croghan businesses open their doors and invite people to shop local. Watch the video...
CROGHAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
bakeorbreak.com

Maple Ginger Cookies

Maple Ginger Cookies add a maple twist to ginger cookies. These thin spiced cookies are soft and chewy, with a little crunch on the outside. Delicious!. As much as I enjoy traditional ginger cookies, I don’t often have molasses on hand for making them. It occurred to me that perhaps the molasses isn’t necessary to get a ginger-flavored cookie that’s every bit as good in its own way.
RECIPES
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Trees#Friendship
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
Only In Northern California

The Scenic View From Queenie’s Roadhouse Cafe In Northern California Is Almost As Fantastic As The Food

Located in Mendocino County, the community of Elk is home to just around 200 residents. It may be small, but this coastal town has proven to be worth a stop when you find yourself driving along Highway 1. And when in Elk, your visit won’t be complete until you’ve dined at Queenie’s Roadhouse Cafe. Specializing in homestyle comfort food, visitors can enjoy scenic views of the ocean while they dine! The views and setting are spectacular, but it’s the friendly atmosphere and satisfying food that will have you returning again and again.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
247wallst.com

These Dogs Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are still a size we can manage and are perhaps the most irresistible. While they would perhaps never say it out loud, some dog owners may privately wish their puppy would never grow up — these are the states where people love dogs the most.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
Simplemost

Dog Takes Bed Back From Cat In Adorable Viral Video

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The truth about cats and dogs is that sometimes cats steal dogs’ beds, and...
ANIMALS
Only In Northern California

The Victorian Christmas Festival In Northern California That’s Straight Out Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Festivities are abundant here in Northern California as the holiday season makes a warm arrival. One celebration that continues to leave us charmed is Victorian Christmas in the lovely town of Nevada City. Lighting up the streets and spreading good old-fashioned holiday cheer, this holiday festival looks like something straight out of a Christmas movie! Hey, did you know that Nevada City is, in fact, the star of a Hallmark Christmas movie? We digress. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s magical Victorian Christmas:
NEVADA CITY, CA
Indy100

Kitten who was born with four ears goes viral

A cute kitten born with two sets of ears has gone viral after gaining a legion of cat-loving followers on Instagram. Midas, the four-month-old Russian Blue has already gained over 30,000 followers on Instagram, since the first photo was uploaded to the cat’s dedicated account (@midas_x24). The kitten was a...
PETS
WEHT/WTVW

Here they are–the top 10 pet names for cats and dogs in 2021

(WEHT) With 2021 almost over, pet insurance provider Trupanion has examined its database of insured pets and found the top 10 most popular names for cats and dogs this year. Among feline names, the top 10 hasn’t changed much from the previous year, with “Luna” still reigning supreme at number one. “Milo” has gone up […]
PETS
Pleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing Shower Curtains They Don’t Regret Buying (40 Pics)

Showering should be a relaxing part of your day. Part of contributing to that relaxing vibe is having a bathroom that fits your personality. The easiest way to change that is to pick a unique shower curtain to inspire you. I bet the shower thoughts of these people sharing their funny shower curtains are pretty wild.
HOME & GARDEN
Only In Northern California

This Northern California Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country

Napa, California is world-famous for its plentiful vineyards and gorgeous countryside. And visiting Napa’s downtown, you’ll soon see that wine country’s beauty extends beyond the countryside! With the Napa River winding its way through town, you could easily spend the day exploring downtown and soaking up the views. In fact, Napa’s Riverfront Promenade was recently […] The post This Northern California Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
NAPA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy