A couple months ago I was scrolling through TikTok when I came across a video of somebody making a pumpkin pie. “Wow, that actually seems pretty easy,” I thought to myself. So, I saved the video and planned to make a pumpkin pie at some point. A few weeks go by, and I had forgotten all about my plans to make a pumpkin pie until I came across another video of somebody making pumpkin puree from scratch — reigniting my desire to try to make this pie.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO