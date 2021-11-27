ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch, listen, stream, wager Chargers vs. Broncos

By Gavino Borquez
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to carry momentum from last weekend as they’re set to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 12 matchup:

Game Information

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, Nov. 28` — 1:05 p.m. PT

Empower Field — Denver, CO

Television

Those in the green will get the game on CBS.

Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will have the call.

Radio

ALT 98.7 FM

KBUA 105.5 / KBUE 94.3 FM

Streaming

fuboTV (try it free)

Betting

Lines are from Tipico Sports

Money line: Chargers -140 (bet $140 to win $100) Broncos +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

Against the spread (ATS): Chargers -2.5 (-117) Broncos +2.5 (-103)

Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -105 U: -115)

