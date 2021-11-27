How to watch, listen, stream, wager Chargers vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to carry momentum from last weekend as they’re set to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Week 12 matchup:
Game Information
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos
Sunday, Nov. 28` — 1:05 p.m. PT
Empower Field — Denver, CO
Television
Those in the green will get the game on CBS.
Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta will have the call.
Radio
ALT 98.7 FM
KBUA 105.5 / KBUE 94.3 FM
Streaming
fuboTV (try it free)
Betting
Lines are from Tipico Sports
Money line: Chargers -140 (bet $140 to win $100) Broncos +115 (bet $100 to win $115)
Against the spread (ATS): Chargers -2.5 (-117) Broncos +2.5 (-103)
Over/Under (O/U): 48.5 (O: -105 U: -115)
