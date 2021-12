The Horned Frogs are currently 2-3 on the season. Things have been looking a little bit shaky on the road. They are currently 1-2 in road games. But, we know what Coach Raegan Pebley and these ladies are capable of. Coach Pebley stated in the press conference after the North Carolina game at the Maggie Dixon Classic. "Our girls know how to play basketball. They are just not hitting shots right now, and they're playing a little timid. But they will break out of it soon."

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO