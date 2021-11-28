ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Letter: Join silent majority to end COVID's cancel culture

By Editorials
Union Leader
 5 days ago

Silent majority is ending COVID’s cancel culture. To the Editor: The anti-vax forces have co-opted a pro-reproductive rights slogan from the early 1970s: “My Body; My Choice.” I would like to co-opt a slightly older slogan from the 1960s: “The Silent Majority.” The vast majority of Granite Staters understand just how...

