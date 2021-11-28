Five grand getaways for contemporary art lovers

What once seemed so far away isn’t. So as wish lists and to-do lists start piling up, Pasatiempo thought we’d give you a hand with the arts lovers in your life. ■ If you’re sleuthing for something to appeal to the mystery lover in your life, consider The Film Detective’s limited deluxe edition of The Sherlock Holmes Vault Collection. This set includes four restored films featuring the world’s most famous fictional detective: The Fatal Hour (1931), The Triumph of Sherlock Holmes (1935), and Silver Blaze (1937), starring Arthur Wontner, and A Study in Scarlet (1933), starring Reginald Owen. The handsome boxed set, available on Blu-ray ($69.99) or DVD ($59.99), comes with a veritable treasure trove of bonus material, including the short films Slick Sleuths (1926) and Sherlock Holmes Baffled (1900), as well as the Ballyhoo Motion Pictures’ documentary Elementary Cinema: The First Cinematic Adventures of Sherlock Holmes. The deluxe set comes with a 13-month Sherlock calendar, a one-year subscription to The Film Detective’s streaming app, a Sherlock notebook (for jotting down clues), and a Sherlock tote bag (for gathering evidence). Each purchase is a chance to win one of three limited-edition custom Sherlock Holmes pipes, courtesy of Peterson of Dublin. The offer is only available through Friday, Nov. 26 (at sherlockbox.imagenorders.com). If you miss it, the Blu-ray and DVD sets receive a general release on Dec. 21 (minus the swag). — Michael Abatemarco.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO