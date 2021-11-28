ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

The five plays that loomed large in Notre Dame’s win over Stanford

By Michael Chen
 5 days ago
It isn’t just scoring plays that make a difference in a game, there are plays inside drive that make them work. This is a recap of those play for the Irish today, as they firmly defeated Stanford 45-14 on the road. Take a look below at the plays that loomed large.

1st quarter, 12:15 left on the clock

The Irish defense had just forced a quick 3-and-out on the first series against the Stanford offense. Before the game has really sunk in, the offense for Notre Dame went for a big strike, as Jack Coan found Kevin Austin for 33-yards. The drive would end in a touchdown from Coan to Braden Lenzy and give the Irish a quick 7-0 lead.

1st quarter, 1:32 left on the clock

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

A trick play that went wrong and resulted in a sack, left the Irish behind the chains. On second down, Coan missed Kyren Williams setting up a 3rd and 19. The connection that didn’t work the play before did this time for 15-yards and although it didn’t result in a first down, it was a manageable 4th down. The Irish could convert, Coan finding Austin to move the chains and the drive would end up as another touchdown scoring one.

2nd quarter, 2:40 left on the clock

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Isaiah Sanders (0) throws a pass against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The streak of not allow a touchdown was in jeopardy, Stanford ran a fantastic trick play and found the end zone. There was laundry on the field and it was called back for an illegal block. The steak stayed alive and a few plays later the Irish would force a punt and keep the shutout intact.

3rd quarter, 12:17 left on the clock

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 27: Kevin Austin Jr. #4 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish gets past Ethan Bonner #13 of the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Stanford Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Cardinal finally broke the Irish’s streak of not allowing a touchdown and needed an answer. It wasn’t the touchdown by Jack Coan, but the play that set up the score. Coan found wide receiver Kevin Austin streaking down the right sideline for a huge 61-yard reception that set up the rushing TD by Coan two plays later.

4th quarter, 5:45 left in the quarter

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after a catch against Stanford Cardinal cornerback Ethan Bonner (13) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Kelly opted to bring his starters back in, the fact that the Irish needed a larger margin of victory most likely loomed in the back of his mind. Coan along with the first team needed a solid drive. Well the drive got off to a bang, as the senior found tight end Michael Mayer for a big 34-yard strike that would fuel the drive that ultimately led the Irish to the final score of 45-14.

USA Today

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell on Notre Dame vacancy: 'There is no speculation'

Luke Fickell isn't focused on the head coaching vacancy at Notre Dame. Not yet at least. The University of Cincinnati football coach, who has been linked to the Fighting Irish job since Brian Kelly left South Bend to take over the LSU program, said Tuesday his only focus is on Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston at Nippert Stadium.
CINCINNATI, OH
