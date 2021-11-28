ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 6 Notre Dame cruises past Stanford: 5 instant takeaways

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PezLI_0d8Npk4900

No. 6 Notre Dame had already had a solid day before they took the field at Stanford for their 2021 regular season finale and their easy victory over the struggling Cardinal. It got better though as the Irish jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead and cruised in the second half as the issue was never really in doubt.

What comes next for Notre Dame? Where will they be ranked when the new College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday night and have they done enough to stay ahead of a potential one-loss Big 12 champion?

Here are the five things we take away from Notre Dame’s 45-14 victory at Stanford that closes the 2021 regular season:

5. Clean Pocket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kznGs_0d8Npk4900
Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

I will have to go back and rewatch but did Jack Coan get hit at all on Saturday night? Off the top of my head I can’t think of a single play that he did. Stanford isn’t Stanford but you’re crazy if you don’t think Notre Dame’s pass protection and playcalling haven’t both improved as the year has gone on. That’s the basis as to why Coan went 26/35 for 345 yards and two scores.

4. Kevin Austin the Gameplan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwV9B_0d8Npk4900
Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

It was obvious early in this one that Stanford was going to do whatever it could to keep Kyren Williams from beating them early. They tried to stack against the run and simply didn’t have the athletes on the outside to compete with Notre Dame. Kevin Austin was the go-to early and helped take coverage away from Michael Mayer and also helped loosen up running lanes for Williams.

Austin was then rewarded with a 61-yard touchdown reception to cap his memorable senior season.

3. Dominating Defense Yet Again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWhN4_0d8Npk4900
Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Darn, Notre Dame couldn’t get through all of November without allowing a touchdown. They came within two quarters of that however as the defensive front just owned Stanford yet again, especially for the part of the game this was semi-competitive.

After Saturday’s impressive showing now 15 different Notre Dame players have recorded a sack this season.

2. Michael Mayer is the best tight end in college football

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFZF4_0d8Npk4900
Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Most players and coaches say the politically correct thing about their being “other great and deserving players” when it comes to awards but a few got rather vocal when Michael Mayer was left off the Mackey Award’s finalists list this week. Mayer responded by coming up huge against Stanford all night, recording nine receptions for 105 yards and being an absolute beast in the blocking game.

1. Was it Enough?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWXPW_0d8Npk4900
Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

What a weird place to be in. When the Irish lost to Cincinnati back in October it felt like the stars would have to align for them to make the College Football Playoff. That made tonight make me look at the game a lot like I’d imagine the CFP committee does and that had me thinking about style points.

There is still some help that is needed, but Notre Dame will likely be ranked fifth entering next weekend with one team ranked ahead of them guaranteed to lose.

Was this win enough to keep Notre Dame ahead of Oklahoma State who snuck by Oklahoma Saturday night? I think so but we will see what the polls say. In terms of being in control of the game like Brian Kelly likes to speak about, Notre Dame entirely did that tonight.

