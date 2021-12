Dorothy “Jean” Hedbloom, age 100 of Knoxville, passed from this earthly life at 5:34 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Betty’s Garden Memory Care in Kewanee, Illinois. She was born August 1, 1921 in Galesburg, the daughter of Everett N. and Vonna Pauline (Marks) Carlberg. She married Leonard J. Hedbloom...

KNOXVILLE, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO