NBA

Big Lineup Returns, Cavs Clobber Magic

NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWRAP-UP Saturday’s contest wasn’t exactly a thing of beauty. But for a Cavaliers team looking to snap a five-game skid on the eve of a three-game trip, it didn’t have to be. In the final game of a four-game homestand, the Wine and Gold opened up a double-digit lead...

clevelandstar.com

Darius Garland hits milestone, leads Cavs past Magic

Darius Garland had a season-high 26 points to go with 11 assists, Jarrett Allen posted his own double-double, and the host Cleveland Cavaliers ended their five-game losing streak with a 105-92 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Garland became the fourth-youngest player in franchise history to reach 2,000...
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Cavs’ gigantic experiment is a big-brain move

For the past few years, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been in rebuilding mode after the departure of hometown hero LeBron James back in 2018. The Cavs have built up a young core in the years since LeBron left, and, finally, this roster is starting to unleash its impressive potential. Through...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBA

