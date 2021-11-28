Downtown College Ambassadors Program returns

From left: Emily Miller, King’s College; Ryan Marr, Wilkes University; Ann Clarke, King’s College; and Shavaughn Frank, King’s College, take the time to pose for a photo as inaugural College Ambassadors. The DCP College Ambassadors Program aims to pair students from local schools with local businesses in order to promote unity in the downtown, on-the-job training for students and revitalization for businesses effected by the pandemic. Courtesy of Susan Magnotta

WILKES-BARRE – The Diamond City Partnership is looking to revitalize local businesses, while connecting local colleges and providing students with networking opportunities, on-the-job training and credit for classes.

The Downtown College Ambassadors Program, which ran its pilot session in 2019-2020, is back as a formal, academic year-long initiative for 2021-2022. The DCP will host 4 to 6 ambassadors from Wilkes University, King’s College and Luzerne County Community College.

Student participants’ primary function is to help Downtown businesses that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 50% of “at-risk” businesses are minority owned, and as such, face their own unique challenges.

Due to language and cultural barriers, lack of trust in institutions or a general disconnect from traditional financial resources, some of the businesses may have not been able to fully take advantage of or access available relief funds.

The students in this program will work with these businesses to provide 100 to 150 hours of assistance through a range of services, such as marketing, branding, adjusting to new business practices, graphic design and promotional work, new plans, roundtable discussions, social media and web presence/instruction.

These student/business teams will take the necessary steps to establish trust and working relationships between otherwise hesitant business owners and local resources such as the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Students will gain hands-on experience, as well as promote unity (and some healthy competition) amongst local institutions of higher learning while promoting local downtown businesses and encouraging patronage in an evolving college town.

Susan Magnotta, DCP’s Director of Marketing and Development, said restaurant and business owners were “very happy” with the results of the pilot program, which ran before the pandemic hit. In the aftermath, she pointed out how it hindered burgeoning and established businesses alike. “Local downtown workers were the primary customers for local business, and that took a hit (with the pandemic). No one was downtown, so now we’re looking to get student support.”

But the ambitious program doesn’t have just one singular aim. “One of our goals in to make downtown more of a ‘college town’, and this program will connect students from Wilkes, King’s and LCCC, which is the first step”, Magnotta says. “We want to bring people to downtown. We want to get students engaged with the city. We want them to be actively involved and to feel welcome, we want students to be able to walk across Public Square and interact with eachother.”

There’s plans to hold some competitive events between the participating schools, such as a cornhole tournament, talent show/battle of the bands, and even a parade.

Furthermore, Magnotta and her team hope that this involvement will prompt talented students to stay local, in NEPA and continue to help build a brighter future for the area.

Not a student, but would like to get involved? Have no fear! Magnotta and her team have a plan for that as well.

“For people in the region that aren’t students who wants to help out, look into the Downtown College Town Committee,” she said. “These Programs are intended to connect and join forces, help each other out, and promote downtown Wilkes-Barre.”

The College Ambassadors program is funded through contributions from The Willary Foundation, UGI, Wells Fargo and the Sordoni Family Foundation.

If you are a student, or know one who’d like to get involved, contact Susan directly via email: [email protected]