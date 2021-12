WEIRTON — Last season, the Weir High girls basketball team had a tournament run to remember, coming up just short of Charleston after reaching the regional co-final round. “Last year we made it to the regional co-championship and lost to Hampshire,” sixth-year head coach Rick Stead said. “We were right around .500. We went further than we have gone before. We had three wins over Wheeling Central, played a good game against North Marion in the sectional and ended up in the regional co-final.

