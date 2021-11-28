Bulldogs Bested by #6 West Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M women’s basketball team triumphed over Stephen F. Austin, 82-75, Thursday night inside Reed Arena behind Wells’ 24-point outburst. Wells led the team in scoring while shooting at 63.6% and going 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. Qadashah Hoppie (16), Destiny Pitts (15) and Jordan Nixon (14) also contributed to the score. The offensive attack was facilitated by Nixon and Hoppie who recorded five and four assists, respectively. On the other side of the ball, Aaliyah Patty tallied two blocks while Hoppie registered two steals.
