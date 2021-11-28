Bulldogs Bested by #6 West Texas A&M

Join Jeff Tarpley of gigem247.com as he breaks down all of the action with in game posts on the this matchup between the Panthers and the Aggies from College Station. In particular, he'll be taking a look at how some of the younger A&M players perform today and in particular those who might be expected to play key roles next season when several highly decorated veterans move on to the next level. That may make the second half of the game even more enticing to follow than the first no matter what the score may be. It also sets everything up for the Aggies to go to Baton Rouge next weekend as they face off versus LSU to end the regular season and not only try to keep the Tigers out of a bowl game but get A&M into a New Year's Day affair.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO