Bulldogs Bested by #6 West Texas A&M

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANYON, Texas – SWOSU Men's Basketball was unable to get anything going against No. 6-ranked West Texas A&M and fell to the Buffs 79-56 on day two of the Pak-A-Sak Thanksgiving Classic. SWOSU dug themselves a hole too deep,...

