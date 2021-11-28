ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things To Do This Weekend

 5 days ago

Find great family and kid friendly activities and things to do this weekend here in Rockland or Bergen County, Orange and nearby. Whether you are looking to see a show, visit a farm, go for a hike or more there are lots of great options for you and your kids to...

positivelynaperville.com

Things to do around Naperville through Thanksgiving Weekend

Above / Wildlife along the Naperville Riverwalk is a featured attraction every day of every changing season. Just let the geese, ducks, great blue herons, squirrels and deer find food on their own. Let wildlife be wild!. Remember turkeys featured in print November 2021 Naper Nostalgia!. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Independent

11 best chocolate hampers to indulge in this Christmas

Not sure what to get the person who has everything? A bumper box of chocolate is always welcome and is a deliciously indulgent way to spoil someone special this Christmas.Hampers range from around £20 to a whopping £190 and can be delivered straight to the recipient’s door, often with next-day delivery, making them ideal for last-minute gifts. Some include extra treats like prosecco or champagne, but chocolate is the star of the show in all of these options.There’s one to suit every taste, from more family-orientated options including hot chocolate and cakes, to lavish hampers of gourmet chocs for when...
FOOD & DRINKS
rocklandparent.com

Top Rockland County Toy Drives and Charities to Support this Year

Receiving gifts during the holidays is fun, but there's no better feeling than giving back by donating to a charitable cause. There are many ways to help those in need in Rockland County and Bergen County this season. Toy drives, coat drives, soup kitchens and even home crafting are just a few ways you give back and support communities. So add donating time, gifts, or money to those less fortunate to your list of holiday activities this year -- after buying a Christmas tree, lighting a menorah, holiday shopping, seeing the Nutcracker or meeting Santa. Browse our guide below to find opportunities for kids, families and individuals to help make a difference this holiday season .
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
State
New Jersey State
wrde.com

Cool Things to Do This Weekend

DELAWARE/ MARYLAND- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the coast. Behind the Tanger Outlets Seaside the first Schellvile Enchanted Christmas Celebration. The village has a roller rink, games for kids, a light maze, and even a beer garden for the adults. This new Christmas attraction opens to the public Saturday, November 20 and runs until New Year's Eve.
OCEAN CITY, MD
njmom.com

50 Kid-Friendly Things To Do In NJ This Thanksgiving Weekend

It’s Thanksgiving week, and you know what that means—it’s time for the official kick-off to the holiday season with lots of family-friendly activities over the long weekend. Get into the spirit of Christmas past at the Holiday Dickens Fest in Smithville, see the festival of trees at the Winter Village at Red Mill Museum in Clinton, or shop for gifts, watch the tree light up and get a glimpse of the big guy at the Long Branch Bazaar and Tree Lighting at Pier Village. And for more family fun, check out Christmas Tree Farms in NJ and find more ideas of what to do over the long Thanksgiving Weekend.
wxerfm.com

The Top 16 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup! The Point keeps you connected to the top 16 things happening around Sheboygan!. This weekend kicks off the Old World Christmas Market at The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake. Authentic European gifts, hand-carved wooden toys, blown-glass ornaments and delectable food specialties from all over the world! https://osthoff.com/old-world-christmas-market/ Also enjoy breakfast with Santa and cookie decorating this weekend!
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

