Today Priscilla King is sharing some of the beautiful fall colors in her garden. I live very close to mile marker #1 at the entrance to the Blue Ridge Parkway in Central Virginia. The fall colors this year have been better than any recent year I can remember! These are pictures from my own yard and are what I have been looking out at for at least two weeks. Many leaves have fallen, but there are still many to be seen.

GARDENING ・ 11 DAYS AGO