DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire had control early. Then, just like their entire season, things started to slip away, and the Wildcats couldn’t stop it. After trailing by 13, the University of Maine football team scored 26 unanswered points, held UNH scoreless in the second half and posted a 33-20 season-closing win. It’s the first time since 2001 the Black Bears have won in Durham, and just the third time they’ve beaten UNH in their last 19 attempts. The Brice-Cowell Musket, the trophy for this border rivalry, will now reside in Orono for at least a year.

MAINE STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO