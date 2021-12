For Faith Moulin, 72, it was 'really quite moving' to stay in a small holiday rental attached to 14th-century Godinton House in Kent, a property her Great Aunt Min had worked in as a lady’s companion in the 1930s. "It was amazing to walk the halls she’d walked," says Moulin, who was born a few years after her great aunt’s death and never got to meet her, though Moulin’s childhood home was filled with ‘exotic things’ that once belonged to the well-travelled aunt. “I could just picture her inspecting the lovely herbaceous borders in the garden of the stately home.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 HOURS AGO