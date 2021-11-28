TV Schedules

CULLMAN, Ala. – Throwback Outdoor Cinema, a pop-up drive in theatre, will be presenting holiday films at the Cullman Fairgrounds throughout the month of December. Only 45 tickets are available per film. Advance tickets are now on sale at Throwback Outdoor Cinema Event through Eventbrite for $25 per vehicle. The gates are open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the films. Kernel Kullman popcorn is also available for pre-order if you purchase your ticket in advance. Here is the list of dates and films featured: 12/4 and 12/5 – “Elf” 5:30pm12/10 – “Home Alone” 6:30pm12/11 – “Ernest Saves Christmas” 5:30pm12/12 – “A Christmas Story” 5:30pm12/17 – “The Polar Express” 6:30pm12/18 – “It’s a Wonderful Life” 5:30pm12/19 – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” 5:30pm12/22 – “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 6:30pm12/23 – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 6:30pm To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/throwback-outdoor-cinema-36125439233?ref=eofblike&fbclid=IwAR1B60NaCOKFRyRDoUC2iLZUL28YjV6uwjkkMD8TfDN2qMcBeWTLBNkPeoU. The Fairgrounds are located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

