TV Schedules

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur Baby Kate and the Imaginary Mystery/Strangers on A. Clifford the Big Red Dog Welcome to the Doghouse/Promises, Promises. Peep and the Big Wide World (Apt) Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Daniel's New Friend/Same and Different. 9 a.m. Donkey Hodie The Try Scouts/Wiz-kazizz-kazaam. 9:30 a.m. Elinor Wonders Why Leave It to...

ComicBook

When Are Rudolph and Frosty on TV? Holiday Special Schedule 2021

CBS wishes you a holly jolly Christmas with broadcast television airings of classic holiday specials over the Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the season: here's when and where to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman in 2021. Rudolph and Frosty's animated adventures return to TV alongside Rankin/Bass specials Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July and The Year Without a Santa Claus, two classics airing as part of AMC's annual Best Christmas Ever event. See our guides for more holiday 2021 programming, including when and how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on television this year.
azpm.org

RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service

As he buries his loved ones, a shattered Pete has to adjust to his new reality. Returning to work, he finds himself on a retrieval with Eliza, Pete’s resentment towards her comes to a head during a tense mid-air birth. Meanwhile, Wayne struggles to diagnose a seizure-suffering astronomer. Taylor is determined to get back out to the homestead, but at what cost?
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
Person
Sacagawea
ClickOnDetroit.com

This toy insider says these are the hot toys of the season

The holidays are right around the corner and we’re here to help you get your toy shopping list for the kids in your life ready to go. James Zahn, Senior Editor with the Toy Insider, showed Tati Amare a variety of fun toys for every price point.. A new hot...
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reflects On The Deaths Of His Father & Brother

If you're a fan of DaBaby's music, you would know that he has a lot of love for his father, who passed way in 2019. For his sophomore album Kirk, named after he and his father's legal last name, he made a photo of his father holding him as a baby the cover art.
#The Clouds#Sid The Science Kid#Clifford The Big Red Dog#Pbs#The Doghouse Promises#House#Neighborhood Daniel#Ari Snow Friend#The Birdwell Times Night#Yodelly St
The Spun

Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Fans Urge Amy Halterman To Drop Tammy Slaton

1000-Lb. Sisters fans urge Amy Halterman to consider dropping her sister Tammy Slaton and move on with her life before it is too late. As we previously reported, fans began to wonder during Season 2 if Amy would abandon her sister after having Gage. During Season 2, fans sang a slightly different tune as they hoped Amy would continue to have time for her sister. As Season 3 continues to pump out new episodes, fans aren’t really feeling Tammy Slaton anymore.
abc10.com

No, dogs can not eat poultry bones

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This time of year emergency veterinarians stay pretty busy. As we approach the holidays –we’re all in the kitchen a lot more and sometimes we just cant resist sharing a bite with those precious beggars at our feet. But, what is safe for your pets to consume from the table and what’s not? Let’s VERIFY!
The Cullman Tribune

Pop-up drive-in to bring Christmas movies to Cullman Fairgrounds for December

CULLMAN, Ala. – Throwback Outdoor Cinema, a pop-up drive in theatre, will be presenting holiday films at the Cullman Fairgrounds throughout the month of December. Only 45 tickets are available per film. Advance tickets are now on sale at Throwback Outdoor Cinema Event through Eventbrite for $25 per vehicle. The gates are open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the films. Kernel Kullman popcorn is also available for pre-order if you purchase your ticket in advance. Here is the list of dates and films featured: 12/4 and 12/5 – “Elf” 5:30pm12/10 – “Home Alone” 6:30pm12/11 – “Ernest Saves Christmas” 5:30pm12/12 – “A Christmas Story” 5:30pm12/17 – “The Polar Express” 6:30pm12/18 – “It’s a Wonderful Life” 5:30pm12/19 – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” 5:30pm12/22 – “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 6:30pm12/23 – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 6:30pm To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/throwback-outdoor-cinema-36125439233?ref=eofblike&fbclid=IwAR1B60NaCOKFRyRDoUC2iLZUL28YjV6uwjkkMD8TfDN2qMcBeWTLBNkPeoU. The Fairgrounds are located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
azpm.org

Childhood's End

Four girls join the Women's Land Army: patriotic Joyce wants to 'do her bit', argumentative Nancy is there under protest, and sensible Annie joins so that her younger sister Bea can escape her abusive father. But Bea rebels against her sister's control and finds herself enthralled by a charming GI, Cal Gillespie; while at the dance, Nancy tries to get closer to Lord Hoxley.
azpm.org

Happy Holidays from AZPM

Christmas 1966 promises to be memorable one. The Nonnatus House team are faced with their busiest Christmas Day ever as the Maternity Home is filled with expectant moms and challenging cases. The 2021 Call the Midwife Holiday Special airs December 25 at 9 p.m. on PBS 6. Dear Friends,. Arizona...
