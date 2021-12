Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is arguably the best free agent remaining on the market, but he's in no rush to sign a new contract. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports that Correa is "comfortable" with not getting a deal done before the impending MLB lockout. The league and MLB Player's Association have until 11:59 p.m. ET tonight to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement. A potential lockout could lead to the tax threshold increasing, and Heyman noted that would benefit Correa.

