ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Equalizer Season 2 Episode 7

TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Equalizer Season 2 Episode 7...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

General Hospital: Will Steve Burton's Role Be Recast?

General Hospital's Steve Burton was fired from the veteran daytime soap last month, and there have been questions about what will happen to Jason Morgan ever since. Burton's last on-screen appearance was on the November 19 episode, when a tunnel on Cassadine Island collapsed on Jason. In this week's episodes,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Equalizer
TVLine

The Equalizer's Liza Lapira Previews a Mel-Centered, Action-Packed Episode

Fans of CBS’ The Equalizer who have been longing to learn more about Mel are about to get their wish. This Sunday’s episode, titled “Shooter” (8/7c), places the beloved supporting character front and center as she helps Robyn solve a case involving a lone sniper who begins shooting and killing innocent New Yorkers at random. A military-trained marksman herself, Mel steps in and fills in the blanks so that no one else will get hurt. Along the way, viewers will learn what happened to Mel when she was active-duty, as well as the sexist detractors she had to leave behind. “We have...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Episode 2.07 - When Worlds Collide - Press Release

MCCALL, HARRY AND MEL HELP BISHOP WHEN A TERRORIST FROM HIS PAST UNCOVERS THE IDENTITY OF HIS ADULT SON, WHOM BISHOP HAS KEPT SECRET TO SAFEGUARD HIM, ON “THE EQUALIZER,” SUNDAY, NOV. 28. “When Worlds Collide” – Bishop comes to McCall, Harry and Mel for help when a terrorist from...
TV SERIES
culturedvultures.com

Hawkeye: Season 1 – Episode 1 & 2 REVIEW

The Hawkeye name has had many a discouraging adjective flung at it over the years. Forgettable, bland, vanilla — I will stop in deference to the seniority of the character (as is the Indian way). It’s understandable why Hawkeye’s fanbase is relatively smaller in comparison to the other Avengers. Out of the original six founding members of the Avengers Initiative, he is the only one who is not an actual god, a literal superhuman, a Jekyll-and-Hyde rage monster, a trained assassin in skin-tight leather suits, or a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist™.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date: A Christmas episode!

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date — or beyond just that, what lies ahead? We’ll take on both of these things within this article!. Now, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: After...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Chucky Renewed for Season 2!

Chucky will continue to stalk the residents of Hackensack. Syfy and USA Network both confirmed a second-season pickup for the horror drama on Monday afternoon. “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “Many...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Lost In Space Cast Previews Third and Final Season of the Epic Adventure

As has become a holiday tradition, Lost In Space Season three drops just in time for your holiday enjoyment. Lost In Space Season 2 found everyone scattered across space. The children were without their adult anchors, and with their children on their own, the adults are moving heaven and earth to join them.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr. Cypher

At this point, what soul in Rivervale hasn't been corrupted? It was easy pickings for Mr. Cypher. The devil made his way to town on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 with plenty of tempting offers. Some chaos, some shady deals, and some promises of big success. No one held back...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Fanatic Feed: Judge Steve Harvey Premiere, Coming Out Colton Trailer, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, November 29, 2021. ABC is taking viewers to a courtroom run by the incomparable Steve Harvey. The network on Monday announced Judge Steve Harvey, a new one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy series, will launch Tuesday, January. 4 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 1 Episode 8 Review: An Affair To Dismember

Thanks, Syfy and USA Network, for renewing Chucky for Season 2!. Chucky Season 1 Episode 8 had many ingredients that have made Chucky Season 1 such a success, and the cliffhanger would have been a nightmare if we didn't know the fate of the series. It's rare in this day...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 12

The Upper East Siders make their way elsewhere. The gang is all together but Obie has a new girl named Grace and the girls scheme to destroy her. It works and the girl is embarrassed enough to leave. Obie leaves when Julien fixes things with her for him. Julien sets...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Resident Round Table: Does Billie Have Feelings for Conrad?!

Flirty nurses and a possible date were only a few things on display throughout The Resident Season 5 Episode 8. The hour also provided us with an introduction to Dr. DeSoto and had Devon pursuing a new path. Join Laura Nowak, Meaghan Frey, and Carissa Pavlica as they discuss all...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Bachelor: Clayton Echard Confirmed to Lead Season 26!

The Bachelor is making it official... Clayton Echard has been set as the star of The Bachelor Season 26!. The news may not come as a surprise to some eagle-eyed viewers because it has been heavily rumored since September. Echard first appeared The Bachelorette Season 18 as he tried to...
CELEBRITIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 9 Episode 9

On Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 9, the duo started talking about Sandoval, leaving Scheana in an awkward situation. Meanwhile, the group gathered for a Max Max-themed party that threatened to divide everyone. Elsewhere, Ariana learned that there was still animosity in the gang over Schwartz and Sandoval's new venture.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy