ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 2

TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTariq is called to the police station where Yas is held after Estelle was arrested on a DUI. Yas is then taken into foster care. Mecca summons Cane to his house, where he decides to give him a trial run. But when LG shows up unexpectedly, having followed Cane, Mecca reneges...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

When It Comes to the Cast of Power Book II: Ghost, It's Always a Family Affair

Family ties run deep all over the Power universe, and the cast of Power Book II: Ghost have embraced that idea more than any of the Starz shows. Though everyone's families have their own drama and squabbles on the show in season two, everyone in real life is always showing each other love. From the brotherhood between Michael Rainey Jr.'s Tariq and Gianni Paolo's Brayden to the Tejadas — Mary J. Blige (Monet), Woody McClain (Cane), Daniel Bellomy (Zeke), Lovell Adams-Gray (Dru), and LaToya Tonodeo (Diana) — being bonded together by loyalty, family means everything to this star-studded cast. Ahead of the series's return on Nov. 21, check out some pictures of the cast hanging out on set together and looking fly as ever at the show's red carpet event!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Why did Naturi Naughton leave Power Book II: Ghost? Where is Tasha?

Why did Naturi Naughton leave Power Book II: Ghost, and is there a chance that you could see Tasha St. Patrick on the series again? There are a few things to talk through within this particular article. Where do we begin? It feels like the best place is just going...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Method Man and Redman, Together Again! Meth Breaks Down the Duo's Power Book II: Ghost Debut — Watch

When Davis MacLean visited his brother in prison in Sunday’s Power Book II: Ghost premiere, it was a moment for hip-hop celebration: Method Man and Redman, together again! The friends, musical collaborators and frequent co-stars reunited in the Season 2 opener, which doubled as Reggie “Redman” Noble’s entry into the Powerverse. Noble recurs this season as Theo Rollins, older brother to Clifford “Method Man” Smith‘s Davis MacLean. Though Davis is a high-powered defense attorney, he carries a load of regret about his brother’s run-ins with the law, a fact he made brief mention of in the spinoff’s first season. So when TVLine chatted with Smith...
THEATER & DANCE
Complex

Method Man Feels ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Was Penned ‘Exclusively’ for His ‘Brilliant’ Co-Star Mary J. Blige

Following the Season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Power Book II: Ghost, series star Method Man has said the project was “written exclusively” with Mary J. Blige in mind. In an interview with Metro, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper and actor suggested he was very impressed by Blige’s performance as drug lord Monet Stewart Tejada, the head of the Tejada cartel. “Mary brought a big audience with her, they knew what they was doing. Plus, Mary was a fan of this show and I think this show was written exclusively for her, especially with the Monet character which I think she is brilliant at,” he explained.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yas
Person
Monet
TVLine

Power Book II's Mary J. Blige, Michael Rainey & Co. Talk 'Rattled' Monet, Tariq's 'Unstoppable' Crew in Season 2

It takes a lot to shake Power Book II: Ghost‘s queenpin Monet Tejada, so when Mary J. Blige describes her character as“rattled” at the start of the Starz spinoff’s Season 2, you know you’re in for a ride. “Her son was shot,” the Grammy winner reminds TVLine in the video preview above, referring to Dru’s injury at the end of Season 1. “He survived, and she doesn’t want that to happen again, so she’s really a little off, and a little nervous.” In fact, just about everyone is on edge when the show returns Sunday (9/8c), thanks to the murder of Prof. Jabari...
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Power Book II: Ghost' Star LaToya Tonodeo Teases Unexpected Storyline: "Diana May Upset People" (EXCLUSIVE)

Aside from the gritty crime drama that Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost brings to the table, fans can always count on love triangles — or, in this case, love squares — to become a factor. As Season 2 is officially in full swing, fans can’t stop discussing Tariq St. Patrick’s (Michael Rainey Jr.) messy love life. And while the three ladies who currently have his attention are all lookers, Diana Tejada (LaToya Tonodeo) is a fan favorite.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Ghost#Sugar#Lg
Tell-Tale TV

Ghosts Review: D&D (Season 1 Episode 8)

Jay wrangles the undead residents of the house into a D&D campaign and in return, this episode campaigns for one of the season’s best installments yet. Ghosts Season 1 Episode 8, “D&D,” is playing to win with a smorgasbord of scathing betrayals and ghost geek-outs. There are forbidden romances, a second revolutionary war in the foyer, and so many dead people shenanigans that violate Jay’s privacy.
TV SERIES
Bossip

Baes Of The Day: Paige Hurd, Alix Lapri & LaToya Tonodeo Stun At “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 2 Premiere

All eyes were on “Power Book II: Ghost” baddies Paige Hurd, Alix Lapri, and LaToya Tonodeo who stunned at the swanky Season 2 premiere party in NYC. The talented actresses (who have their own entanglement with Michael Rainey, Jr. aka ‘Tariq’ on the hit series) enjoyed a night of glitz and glam with the entire cast and special guests including “Raising Kanan” star Mekai Curtis, Tashera Simmons, Isan Elba, and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
urbanbellemag.com

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Tariq Struggles to Cover His Tracks

On the season 2 premiere of “Power Book II: Ghost,” Tariq is hoping that no one will figure out that he and Cane are behind Professor Reynolds’ death. Not only will he have the police to worry about, but Monet will come for him too if the truth is ever figured out. However, he’s not able to completely cover his tracks. His burner phone poses an issue.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Essence

Courtney Kemp Talks 'Power Book II: Ghost' And Creating Her Own Cinematic Universe At Starz

The mind behind 'Power' and all its subsequent spinoffs opens up about owning her Blackness and asking the universal questions in her crime drama brand. Courtney A. Kemp has managed to turn one hit show into five, dominating Starz’ ratings and lineup with multiple Power spinoffs. As she gears up to release the second season of Power Book II: Ghost, the sequel series that follows Tariq St. Patrick’s journey through college after killing his father, we caught up with Kemp to talk about what it takes to create a fan-favorite franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Review: The First Spinoff of the Kitschy Crime Franchise Aspires to Nothing

Starz’s “Power Book II: Ghost,” the first spinoff from parent series “Power,” is settling into an identity that its stubborn predecessor would not. It’s kitsch TV, even though fans and creators (Courtney Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) tried to convince themselves otherwise. That confusion mimicked the duality of original series star Omari Hardwick’s James “Ghost” St. Patrick, drug kingpin and family patriarch, burdened with a complication Michael Corleone succinctly expressed when he said: “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!” That original show was no “Godfather.” A tawdry soap opera that took itself too seriously,...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Power Book II: Ghost BFFs Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo on their chemistry, 'crazy' season 2

TV's most Powerful friendship is back. Sunday marks the season 2 premiere of Power Book II: Ghost, the first spin-off in the ever-expanding Power universe and Starz's biggest active hit. Like his onscreen father Omari Hardwick was on Power, Michael Rainey Jr. is the star of Ghost. And every lead needs a ride-or-die partner. For Hardwick it was Joseph Sikora, who's getting his own series with the upcoming Power Book IV: Force (Feb. 6). For Rainey, it's Gianni Paolo.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Tariq Has a New Family Crisis + Cane Makes a Move on Monet

On the latest episode of “Power Book II: Ghost,” the investigation into Professor Reynolds’ death continues. Tariq is called in for questioning by Whitman. But it’s apparent that the main suspect at the moment is Professor Milgram. Tariq thinks that this means he and Cane are safe for now. However, Saxe and Maclean aren’t convinced Milgram is behind the murder. And they suspect that Tariq has something to do with it.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 27 Online

Watch Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 27 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the Teen Mom OG S9E27 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On Teen Mom OG Season 9 Episode 27, Catelynn, Cheyenne, and Maci reflected on their...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Waiting in the Wings

Hodges sunk deeper and deeper into the frameup against him. Despite the best efforts of both the old and new CSI teams on CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 9. It's a shame that Hodges has been so deconstructed during this revival. He used to be the snarky king of the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy