ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Succession Season 3 Episode 7

TV Fanatic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccession Season 3 Episode 7 has...

www.tvfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date: A Christmas episode!

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn the Family Guy season 20 episode 10 return date — or beyond just that, what lies ahead? We’ll take on both of these things within this article!. Now, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: After...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Bachelorette Online: Season 18 Episode 7

How did the final four's family react to the Bachelorette?. On The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 7, all of the families met up, leading to some awkward conversations because of the nature of the process. The dates were filled with skateboarding, apple picking, and even a romantic prom. Yes, really.
TV SHOWS
imdb.com

‘Succession’ Review: Episode 7 Is Way ‘Too Much Birthday’ for the Roy Kiddos

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, Episode 7, “Too Much Birthday.”]. “Succession” is too smart to try to top itself — not this soon, and not when it comes to “L to the O.G.” That thought was running through my head while Kendall (Jeremy Strong) prepped a karaoke rendition of Billy Joel’s “Honesty” for his 40th birthday bash, teasing an “epic” sequel to last season’s monument to mortification at his dad’s 50th anniversary party. Kendall is a proven stage presence, no doubt, but with the rhyme scheme still fresh in everyone’s minds, how could Kendall (let alone the “Succession” writing staff) expect an encore to live up to the first show? As tantalizing as the “nut nut, full boar” follow-up initially sounds (a flying crucifixion?!), Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones) serves as the collective voice of reason, checking Kendall’s assertion that he’s gone “anti-fragile” by couching her approval with “Yeah…
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TV Fanatic

Chucky Renewed for Season 2!

Chucky will continue to stalk the residents of Hackensack. Syfy and USA Network both confirmed a second-season pickup for the horror drama on Monday afternoon. “We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement. “Many...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr. Cypher

At this point, what soul in Rivervale hasn't been corrupted? It was easy pickings for Mr. Cypher. The devil made his way to town on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 with plenty of tempting offers. Some chaos, some shady deals, and some promises of big success. No one held back...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 1 Episode 8 Review: An Affair To Dismember

Thanks, Syfy and USA Network, for renewing Chucky for Season 2!. Chucky Season 1 Episode 8 had many ingredients that have made Chucky Season 1 such a success, and the cliffhanger would have been a nightmare if we didn't know the fate of the series. It's rare in this day...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 10

Julien is struggling to come to terms with the loss of her reputation. Her friends and sister work together to find a plan to save her. Zoya learns she is losing her place in the school but an anonymous donor might step up to the plate to save her. She...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 3 Review: Choose To Live

In keeping with the impressive production value of the season so far, Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 3 ups the game with the alien "moon" vessel, the Ni'Var Science Institute, and even Discovery's crew lounge, a space I don't think we've seen in the Prime Universe since Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 Episode 7.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange County Online: Season 16 Episode 1

Did Heather prove to be what the show had been missing?. The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Episode 1 kicked off several months after the firings of Elizabeth, Braunwyn, and Kelly, and the women were in very different places in life. Heather was focused on her family, and...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Walker Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Partners and Third Wheels

Family drama, sibling rivalry, and not having your voice heard. Almost everyone can relate to these issues. Both Micki and Liam have been struggling with feeling like they're not being heard, and in Walker Season 2 Episode 5, it all came to a head. The sibling rivalry between Liam and...
TV SERIES
Collider

Shows Like 'Succession' to Watch While You Wait for New Episodes

Sunday nights have gone full beast mode. The Roy family has finally made their long-awaited return to television in the third season of HBO’s satirical drama, Succession, and they do not disappoint. Logan Roy is back (Brian Cox) and nastier than ever as he rules the world’s fifth-largest media conglomerate with an iron fist, while his children fight for scraps of power. A particularly nasty brood of backstabbers, the Roys have become America’s favorite family to hate.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Succession Episode 7 reveals why Kendall is the Tony Stark of HBO

Kendall is a genius billionaire playboy philanthropist. So why isn't he happy?. The Roy family rarely lets their hair down. But in Succession Season 3 Episode 7, “Too Much Birthday,” the Roy siblings shed their cold façades for a second (except for Connor, who refuses to take off his coat). Shiv kicks her shoes off and dances the night away. Roman negotiates a deal involving a very unsanitary phone, and Kendall throws the perfect birthday party — a lavish expression of his wealth. Still, it’s not nearly enough to make him happy.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Survivor 41 Episode 11 Recap: The Bigger Picture

Sometime the game isn’t just a game…it becomes something bigger. While this is a Survivor recap, if you’ve been reading this column at all this season, you know that there have been more than a few mentions and comparisons to another CBS reality competition show, Big Brother, specifically its past season, Big Brother 23. The […] The post Survivor 41 Episode 11 Recap: The Bigger Picture appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

The Resident Round Table: Does Billie Have Feelings for Conrad?!

Flirty nurses and a possible date were only a few things on display throughout The Resident Season 5 Episode 8. The hour also provided us with an introduction to Dr. DeSoto and had Devon pursuing a new path. Join Laura Nowak, Meaghan Frey, and Carissa Pavlica as they discuss all...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch CSI: Vegas Online: The End

Did the CSI team find out the truth about the world of sideshows?. On CSI: Vegas Season 1 Episode 9, a couple of performers were found burned in a pit, leading to a break in the case. Meanwhile, Hodges mulled a plea deal as the net closed in on him.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy