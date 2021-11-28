ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Guy Season 20 Episode 9

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Guy Season 20 Episode 9...

Review: Family Guy “The Birthday Bootlegger”

Overview (Spoilers Below) Peter’s job requires him to celebrate birthday parties for fellow co-workers at his job. That is until his new boss Preston Lloyd opts to cancel all future birthday celebrations so Peter has to start running these things like speakeasies. It doesn’t take long before Mr. Lloyd discovers the secret room and fires Peter. The other Pawtucket employees rally around Peter which forces Preston to rehire his recently departed employee.
Collider

15 Best 'Supernatural' Episodes About Family, Ranked

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Supernatural] Supernatural was a lot of things during its 15 year run, but family was always at the heart of the show (on and off-screen). The #SPNFamily kept the show going for much longer than anyone expected, and that was because the biggest draw was the dynamic between the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), as well as their extended found family, the angel Castiel (Misha Collins), their father figure Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), their adopted son, Jack Kline (Alexander Calvert), and their friends Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day) and Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes), to name a few.
IGN

Fall Guys - Season 6 Cinematic Trailer

Check out the cinematic trailer for Fall Guys Season 6, featuring 5 new rounds, 5 new obstacles, 25+ new costumes, and more. Season 6 of Fall Guys arrives on November 30, 2021.
Review: Family Guy “The Fatman Always Rings Twice”

Family Guy delivers a noir-style tale that sees Peter investigate the murder of Meg. I hate when Family Guy does these alternate takes on the show. Aside from the Laugh It Up, Fuzzball trilogy, every time this franchise puts the characters in another parody or style, it usually ends in boring results. “The Fatman Always Rings Twice”, is no exception. We get yet another parody that sees Stewie in a dress (he’s almost always in a dress when they do these) and both Peter and Lois typically end up together just to showcase that the couple was always meant to be together. Family Guy‘s parody episodes have their own tropes, and this ones follows them to the nth degree.
TV Fanatic

The Resident Round Table: Does Billie Have Feelings for Conrad?!

Flirty nurses and a possible date were only a few things on display throughout The Resident Season 5 Episode 8. The hour also provided us with an introduction to Dr. DeSoto and had Devon pursuing a new path. Join Laura Nowak, Meaghan Frey, and Carissa Pavlica as they discuss all...
TV Fanatic

Lost In Space Cast Previews Third and Final Season of the Epic Adventure

As has become a holiday tradition, Lost In Space Season three drops just in time for your holiday enjoyment. Lost In Space Season 2 found everyone scattered across space. The children were without their adult anchors, and with their children on their own, the adults are moving heaven and earth to join them.
TV Fanatic

Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Online: Season 1 Episode 8

On NCIS: Hawai'i Season 1 Episode 8, they were caught in a war between eco-activists and a tech billionaire fighting over a piece of land. Meanwhile, Kai came to an agreement with his father about finding common ground. Elsewhere, Kate and Lucy found themselves at an inmpasse over their relationship.
TV Fanatic

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 Review: Chapter Ninety-Eight: Mr. Cypher

At this point, what soul in Rivervale hasn't been corrupted? It was easy pickings for Mr. Cypher. The devil made his way to town on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 3 with plenty of tempting offers. Some chaos, some shady deals, and some promises of big success. No one held back...
thatgrapejuice.net

Full Episode: ‘RHOA: Porsha’s Family Matters’ [Season 1 / Episode 1]

Porsha Williams may have exited the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ but she’s still bringing the drama by way of her official spin-off show, ‘Porsha’s Family Matters.’. The RHOA spin-off show sees the 40-year-old take her entire family on a trip – including her new fiancé Simon Guobadia. And it’s clear...
Deadline

‘La Brea’ Creator On Tonight’s Season 1 Finale, 1988, Family Reunions & Season 2 Resolutions & Twists

SPOILER ALERT:  This article contains details of tonight’s La Brea Season 1 finale. “One of the things that I think makes our show unique is that we like to answer the questions quick, faster than other shows might, and then pose new ones,” says La Brea creator David Appelbaum of NBC’s breakout sci-fi drama that wrapped up its time traveling first season tonight. “So, all these mysteries that we’re talking about are things that we have some interesting answers for, and yeah, I don’t think we’re going to leave the audience frustrated like some other shows in this genre have before,” the...
TV Fanatic

Gossip Girl (2021) Season 1 Episode 12

The Upper East Siders make their way elsewhere. The gang is all together but Obie has a new girl named Grace and the girls scheme to destroy her. It works and the girl is embarrassed enough to leave. Obie leaves when Julien fixes things with her for him. Julien sets...
TV Fanatic

Vikings Sequel, Raising Dion Season 2, & Others Get Netflix Premiere Dates

Netflix on Tuesday confirmed premiere dates for a string of genre series, including Vikings: Valhalla and Raising Dion Season 2. First up, we have Archive 81, which has landed a January 14 premiere date for its freshman season. The series follows archivist Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), who takes a job...
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 3 Review: Choose To Live

In keeping with the impressive production value of the season so far, Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 3 ups the game with the alien "moon" vessel, the Ni'Var Science Institute, and even Discovery's crew lounge, a space I don't think we've seen in the Prime Universe since Star Trek: Discovery Season 1 Episode 7.
TVLine

Gossip Girl Boss Talks Bringing Back Those Original Characters in Episode 10: 'Just Being With Them Was a Joy'

Gossip Girl celebrated the fifth night of Hanukkah by blessing us with the biggest reunion of characters from the original series yet. In a well-intended effort to boost her mother’s fashion career, Audrey finagled a pair of invitations to a Hanukkah dinner with a Council of Fashion Designers of America board member — also known as Eleanor Waldorf. Not only did Margaret Colin reprise her role as Blair’s mother, but viewers were also reunited with Wallace Shawn as Cyrus Rose, Zuzanna Szadkowski as Dorota Kishlovsky and Aaron Schwartz as Dorota’s husband Vanya. “Just being with them was a joy, because they themselves are...
TV Fanatic

Walker Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Partners and Third Wheels

Family drama, sibling rivalry, and not having your voice heard. Almost everyone can relate to these issues. Both Micki and Liam have been struggling with feeling like they're not being heard, and in Walker Season 2 Episode 5, it all came to a head. The sibling rivalry between Liam and...
