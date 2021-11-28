Family Guy Season 20 Episode 9

Family Guy delivers a noir-style tale that sees Peter investigate the murder of Meg. I hate when Family Guy does these alternate takes on the show. Aside from the Laugh It Up, Fuzzball trilogy, every time this franchise puts the characters in another parody or style, it usually ends in boring results. “The Fatman Always Rings Twice”, is no exception. We get yet another parody that sees Stewie in a dress (he’s almost always in a dress when they do these) and both Peter and Lois typically end up together just to showcase that the couple was always meant to be together. Family Guy‘s parody episodes have their own tropes, and this ones follows them to the nth degree.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO