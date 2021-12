Is Maggie Grace leaving Fear the Walking Dead? After this weekend’s episode, it may be fair to actually wonder that. After all, consider this: Althea a.k.a. Al actually had a chance to have a happy future with Isabelle, or at least as happy as it can be within this complicated world. Because Grace is being listed now as a guest star, it is fair to assume that her story is coming together. Also, she’s destroyed her camera! That does feel like a certain degree of closure, as it represents her letting go of her past and what she was for so many viewers. It’s almost the end of an era for this series.

