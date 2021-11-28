SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 9

Spoilers ahead for the November 15 episode of 9-1-1 on Fox, called “Defend In Place.”. The fifth season of 9-1-1 has delivered some big changes to the cast, featuring some more than previously, shifting others into different positions , and of course Maddie leaving Los Angeles as a result of her postpartum depression. Now, the show has said goodbye to another important character, although under better circumstances than Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character, as well as with the expectation of eventually returning. Rockmond Dunbar’s Michael is leaving LA.
Comments / 0