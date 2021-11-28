ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 9

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason and Mandy are at their hotel, but Jason is looking up TBIs and Mandy wants to know what he's been doing. Mandy is concerned, but he goes alone and finds out that his photo is on an extremist website and possibly...

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Fans Are Going to Be Super Disappointed Over This Episode News

After officially joining the NCIS franchise this September, NCIS: Hawai’i has folks talking about the show's intriguing cases and interesting relationships. Now, only seven episodes in, the CBS show is going off air for some time — and unsurprisingly, many are already missing Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and the rest of her team.
TV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy Confirms Another Former Star Will Return

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 continues to switch things up with the return of another former series regular. Greg Germann is the latest star to be confirmed for a return. While the actor was not with the show long, he did make a significant impact and was promoted to series regular ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 16.
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Fans Are Overjoyed This Character Is Returning

Last year, one SEAL Team regular took a step back from the show. Now, fans are ecstatic to see her return to the screen soon. Over on Instagram, the show’s page shared a photo featuring Jessica Pare. The Canadian actress portrays Mandy Ellis on the show. While she was a recurring character in the series for a long time, as of last December she has been more spaced out in her appearances. Check out the post below with the announcement.
CinemaBlend

How 9-1-1 Said Goodbye To Another Character After Losing Maddie

Spoilers ahead for the November 15 episode of 9-1-1 on Fox, called “Defend In Place.”. The fifth season of 9-1-1 has delivered some big changes to the cast, featuring some more than previously, shifting others into different positions , and of course Maddie leaving Los Angeles as a result of her postpartum depression. Now, the show has said goodbye to another important character, although under better circumstances than Jennifer Love Hewitt’s character, as well as with the expectation of eventually returning. Rockmond Dunbar’s Michael is leaving LA.
Seal
cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5: When will the fall finale arrive on Paramount+?

There are a lot of great things that come with SEAL Team season 5 now being over on Paramount+. Of course, there are also some occasional drawbacks, as well. What’s one of the biggest ones? Take the simple fact that it’s hard to know what’s happening far ahead in terms of the schedule. You sometimes tune in for an episode not knowing for sure if there is going to be one the following week or not. It can be a little frustrating in terms of planning ahead — sure, it’s great to live in the moment when it comes to new episodes, but it’s equally nice to project to what the future could hold!
TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Spoilers: Will Jason Lose His Job?

Jason's health woes have been at the center of SEAL Team Season 5, and it looks like his time as the leader of Bravo Team could be coming to an end. SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 8 shed light on the following theory:. Jason could have a TBI. When you...
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 11 promo: A dangerous twist ahead?

When Survivor 41 episode 11 arrives on CBS next week, you can be sure that things will get heated. As a matter of fact, very little time will be wasted getting us to that point!. The promo below shows what could be the immediate aftermath to Shan’s stunning blindside, including...
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: Meredith Eaton returning!

Consider this an early Christmas present to a lot of longtime NCIS fans: Meredith Eaton could be coming back on board!. In a new post on Instagram, cast member Wilmer Valderrama (who plays Torres) divulged a “big secret” by sharing a video of himself alongside the MacGyver alum on set. Given that Eaton was wearing an NCIS visitor’s badge, it’s pretty darn clear that she is back to play a role. Commence your rejoicing accordingly!
TVLine

The Flash, DWTS, Yellowstone, 9-1-1, SEAL Team

It’s not time to carve the turkey just yet, but we’re certainly feeling thankful for another jam-packed week of entertaining television. In our newest Quotes of the Week compilation below, we’ve gathered more than 15 of the small screen’s best sound bites from the past seven days, including scenes both scripted and unscripted from broadcast, cable and streaming series.
