Sound Advice: Be sure to use headphones safely while exercising

REVIEW – Listening to music can make exercising more tolerable. Witness the huge case market for sweat-resistant armbands, cases, and headphones. Listening to music when you're outside running, biking, or otherwise being exposed to environmental hazards (i.e. cars, trucks, and other motorized vehicles) can be dangerous to your situational awareness. Aftershokz, a company that specializes in bone conduction headphones, has several offerings that can mitigate these dangers. The latest is a product the AfterShokz Xtrainerz Bone Conduction MP3 Swimming Headphones review – Fill your underwater world with sound. This is a set of headphones that include memory and controls with a built-in MP3 player. I was sent one to test in the Black Diamond colorway, which is a dark base color with white flecked accents. (They also come in a Blue Sapphire.)

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO