ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Activate God’s Blessings

guideposts.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePraise the Lord. Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.—Psalm...

www.guideposts.org

Comments / 0

Related
Corydon Democrat

Discerning God’s answer to prayer

Last week, we looked at scripture that concerned just how God does answer our prayers. Previously, we learned that God always answers our prayers. God’s answer may be yes, maybe no and maybe to patiently wait awhile. When God says “no,” it is to keep us from doing something that...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

How to Praise God, Just like Mary

It was one of the most memorable church Christmas pageants. The young, unprepossessing girl who played Mary was walking down the center aisle and suddenly came into her own. Reciting Mary’s prayer of praise—the Magnificat as it’s called—she didn’t skip a beat. “It must have been the Holy Spirit,” I...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Am I Wasting My Time?

While I was fixing supper, my wife, Candy, was in her recliner working on word puzzles as she had been doing most of the afternoon. When I was about 15 minutes from serving, I said to her, “Supper is almost done. This would be a good time to come to a stopping place and get ready.”
RELIGION
MedPage Today

Walking a Mile in God's Shoes

Someone has to call off the game. She sits in the exam room, all pale and teary in her wheelchair. "What are we going to do now?" she asks. For years now, Ann Marie has been living with the cancerous monster that is eating her from the inside. One surgery after another; one chemo regimen after another; radiation to this part of her body, then to that part. She has visited many research centers and traveled to different institutions to receive treatments as part of studies. She comes back home when she fails a trial, and we go back to another chemo regimen. Her family is on the computer every day, searching to find a study here and a trial there, and when they do, she packs and travels. She then comes back...and travels again. With every trip she takes, she comes back a few pounds lighter, a few smiles shorter, a little less life in her.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Havre Daily News

Hello, God. It's me, Mara.

You know, Lord, sometimes we need a bit of help to understand all about God's creation and His gift of wisdom for us. Several of us stood on the side-line, observing some incidences, as JoeJoe zoomed by on his "wheely" while his buddy warned him to drive more carefully, do not run over Grandma, he loudly called. JoeJoe just laughed and said that Grandma had the wall to hang onto, and her grandson on the other side of her - so Grandma was OK.
RELIGION
Desiring God

Is Violent Crime Under God’s Providence?

We end the week talking providence. We started the week talking providence, in explaining the pains of life to children. Today, a question comes from a grieving young woman, a new believer, and a listener to the podcast who is now struggling to process a very deep trial. We don’t have her name, but here’s her email: “Hello, Pastor John, and thank you for APJ! I write because last year someone very close to me was assaulted and murdered. At the time of the tragedy, I had not devoted my life to Christ. The pastor at the funeral service said, ‘I don’t think it was God’s plan for this to happen.’ I remember feeling so lost and angry. I gave my life to Christ a few months later. But I still don’t understand why my loved one would be murdered if God is omnipotent. Does God allow sin to roam unchecked? Does the Bible say anything about God allowing such awful sin to happen, and why? I am a new Christian with a lot to learn.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

God’s Kids Korner: Christ the King

What do you want to be when you grow up? A teacher, a policeman, a lawyer, a doctor, or a nurse? There are so many jobs from which to choose. How do we decide? Some might choose a job where they think they can make a lot of money. Another might choose to be a teacher because of their love for children. Another might choose to be a doctor or a nurse because they want to help sick people become well. Some might choose to follow their parents in their chosen profession. Quite often a person starts out in one job and then decides it isn’t the right one for them, and they choose another type of work. When we are children, we may say, “I want to do this or that when I grow up.” It doesn’t always work out that way.
RELIGION
Marietta Daily Journal

KEVIN FOLEY: ‘Doing God’s work for real’

Disgraced former national security advisor Michael Flynn said the quiet part out loud last week. Speaking before a Christian nationalist outfit called ReAwaken America in San Antonio Saturday, the convicted liar declared, “If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.”
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Sanford Herald

In birdwatching, Christian ‘ornitheoligists’ see God's hand

It is early morning in the Great Smoky Mountains. Kevin Burrell is half asleep and wrapped tightly in his sleeping bag. Before surrendering his warm cocoon to the chilly morning air, he hears the call of a hermit thrush just above his tent, coaxing him to stay in bed for just a few seconds longer. The flutelike tune stops but is promptly followed by the quick chirps of a northern cardinal and the cheerful song of a tufted titmouse.
PETS
The Shawnee News-Star

Minister's Corner: A call to love God and neighbor

This past week, I read a story about a 10-year-old Mikayla Jaissle making an impact on students in Zimbabwe, Africa. The article began like this: “Seeing a 10-year-old American girl giving an orphaned toddler a piggyback ride at the United Methodist Fairfield Children’s Home moved many to tears.”. Fairfield Children’s...
SHAWNEE, OK
Goldsboro News-Argus

Life's true blessings

Linda Condon has cracked the code of Thanksgiving. It’s not about calculating when the fourth Thursday in November falls and then celebrating “turkey day.”. Nor is it centered around having a lot of stuff. She discovered long ago to be thankful even in the lean times, and the art of...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
pinecountynews.com

Feeling thankful for God’s gifts

I’ve been trying to wrap my arms around the American holiday of Thanksgiving. We have so much to be thankful for: our nation’s freedoms, a free enterprise system, law and order, advanced medical care, and the list goes on and on. We are privileged to be living on the Earth...
RELIGION
southeastoutlook.org

Hope from the Homestead: God’s amazing creation

I was going to get up and go out into the cold so I could see the lunar eclipse last night. But I didn’t. I slept. Because that’s what you do at night. Don’t I sound like the classic curmudgeon, Mr. Grumpy Pants, holding on to my own priorities? We all do. And because of that, many times we miss out on the beauty and the wonder of God’s creation.
RELIGION
North Dallas Gazette

Learn from God’s Creation

“For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities – is eternal power and divine nature – have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that men are without excuse”. (Romans 1:19-20). Have you ever had someone say, “I don’t see any evidence of God?...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Letting Go

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.—PHILIPPIANS 4:6 (NIV) I knew my daughter Danielle would be okay, but would I?. Danielle had told me about her upcoming outing with her girlfriends to a farm less than...
RELIGION
Amarillo Globe-News

Golden: Thanksgiving a day to reflect on one's blessings

Thanksgiving is much more than a big meal with family and friends. It's a time to reflect on, and be thankful for, all of the good things you have. It's important to be grateful, not just on Thanksgiving, but each and every day. Rather than lamenting what you feel is lacking in your life, begin each new day by developing an attitude of gratitude. Take inventory of your blessings and you will be surprised at just how much you have to be thankful for.
FESTIVAL
guideposts.org

Surrender to ‘God’s Will’ Power

For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness.—2 Peter 1:5-6 NIV. The holidays can test your self-control, whether it’s indulging in a rich dessert or overspending on an extravagant...
RELIGION
waxahachiesun.com

Column: Hearing God's voice

“The Lord is near to all who call upon Him, to all who call upon Him in truth.” Psalm 145:18. Have you ever wondered if God really talks to us? We know He spoke in an audible voice in the days of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. He spoke to Moses, and we all remember how God spoke to Noah, giving him instructions to build the ark. God spoke audibly to His Son, Jesus, while He was with us here on earth, but does God speak to us today in the 21st century?
WAXAHACHIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy