Sometimes, it seems like God’s plan is a puzzle we have to try to put together, especially when we pray for direction and wait on His answer. How can we know what God wants us to do? How can we be sure that He’s hearing our prayers and is preparing to change our lives? Even when it looks like God is leaving it up to us to figure it out, in reality, He’s working behind the scenes, and we can’t see what’s happening yet.

RELIGION ・ 22 DAYS AGO