NHL

Dallas wins fourth straight with 3-2 victory over Arizona

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 5 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Hot-shooting Roope Hintz scored his seventh goal in eight games and the...

kion546.com

NHL

Recap: Stars conclude back-to-back with 3-2 victory over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Less than 24 hours after finishing off a perfect three-game homestand, the Stars took their momentum on the road and came out of Gila River Arena with a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. It gave the Stars four straight and victories and six in their past seven games to improve their record to 10-7-2. Led by goals from Roope Hintz, Jacob Peterson and Jason Robertson, the Stars never trailed against their Central Division foes. Making his first start since Nov. 10 against Nashville, Braden Holtby turned aside 25-of-27 shots for his third victory of the season.
NHL
