The Red and Golds have a task at hand when they take on Odisha FC... East Bengal are yet to win a match in the current edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). They drew against Jamshedpur FC in their opener and suffered a heavy defeat in the next encounter against ATK Mohun Bagan. Their last win came against Jamshedpur back in February in the previous season. Matti Steinmann and Anthony Pilkington were on target for the Red Golds whereas Peter Hartley scored a consolation goal in the dying minutes of the match. In fact, East Bengal have won just one of their last 12 ISL games. Moreover, during this period they have conceded a whopping 22 goals.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO