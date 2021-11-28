ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Intercessor

By HENRY M. MORRIS, PH.D.
icr.org
 5 days ago

I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. (1 Timothy 2:1-2) When we pray for...

www.icr.org

Comments / 0

Related
icr.org

Biblical Creation and Intellectual Foolishness

In a recent interview discussing his new book In Quest of the Historical Adam, philosopher and Christian apologist William Lane Craig acknowledged his biased assumptions when interpreting how the words of the Bible should be understood. What prejudices his interpretation of words contrary to their plain and normal meaning is his longstanding “great fear” that young-earth creationists are correct that the book of Genesis should be understood as real history.1 Dr. Craig is concerned that this would require a wholesale challenge to all of modern science. However, during the interview Dr. Craig made numerous revealing claims that show that science has nothing to do with why he rejects a historical Genesis.
RELIGION
icr.org

The Gift of God Himself

Each Christmas we remember how deeply God loves us. His wondrous plan of salvation—first set in motion in the Garden of Eden—was miraculously manifested in the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ some two millennia ago. But Jesus is so much more than a babe in the manger. He is the great Seed foretold in the beginning—the very Creator Himself who walked “in the garden in the cool of the day” and prophesized the necessity of His own death for you and for me (Genesis 3:8, 15). Christ then became our Savior and Redeemer when He willingly sacrificed Himself for us, victoriously conquered sin and death, and is now alive forevermore!
RELIGION
icr.org

The Devil Never Rests

And the LORD said unto Satan, Whence comest thou? Then Satan answered the LORD, and said, From going to and fro in the earth, and from walking up and down in it. (Job 1:7) This remarkable scene in heaven provides a striking picture of Satanic activity. The devil, in his opposition to God and His program of salvation, evidently never rests. He is not omnipresent like God because he is a finite, though very powerful and brilliant, created being. To accomplish his goal, therefore, he is never at rest but keeps going from place to place and working deception after deception, bringing everyone he can under his influence.
RELIGION
icr.org

Works of Darkness

And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them. (Ephesians 5:11) What are these “works of darkness” that we must avoid? Some of these works are enumerated in Romans 13:12-13: “Let us therefore cast off the works of darkness...not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying.” A Christian is thus to “cast off” all such works of darkness from his or her own life, to “have no fellowship” with those who practice them, and even to openly “reprove them.”
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
icr.org

The People Said, 'Amen'

Blessed be the LORD God of Israel from everlasting to everlasting: and let all the people say, Amen. Praise ye the LORD. (Psalm 106:48) Many is the speaker who, after he has made some point that he considers especially good, will then say: “And all the people said, ‘Amen’” (meaning “that’s right!”).
RELIGION
icr.org

Inside December 2021 Acts & Facts

How can we understand Christ’s role as our mediator from a scientific perspective? Why was ICR's first dinosaur excavation significant for creation science? How do oceans point to a young Earth? What can we learn about biology and geology from Haleakala National Park? Discover the answers to these questions and more in the December 2021 issue of Acts & Facts!
RELIGION
icr.org

Love from the Beginning

“For this is the message that ye heard from the beginning, that we should love one another.” (1 John 3:11) The pungent phrase “from the beginning” occurs no less than nine times in the first three chapters of the little epistle of 1 John. Thus, while in one sense Christ’s command to love one another was a new commandment, in another sense it has been with us from the very beginning of the world. “Brethren, I write no new commandment unto you, but an old commandment which ye had from the beginning. The old commandment is the word which ye have heard from the beginning” (1 John 2:7).
RELIGION
icr.org

Help Me, O Lord

“Help me, O LORD my God: O save me according to thy mercy: That they may know that this is thy hand; that thou, LORD, hast done it.” (Psalm 109:26-27) There is disagreement as to the proper interpretation of this psalm of David. Its center section (vv. 6-20) consists of a strong denunciation and curse, while the beginning and ending sections petition God for judgment and deliverance (vv. 1-5, 21-31).
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ministry Of Intercession#Romans#Spirit#Praise Podcast#Ins
icr.org

God's Shining Face

“The LORD make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee.” (Numbers 6:25) This request is part of the well-known Mosaic benediction for the children of Israel (Numbers 6:24-27). The first occurrence in verb form of the word “shine” is in this verse, although in the noun form, translated as “light,” it appears in the third verse of the Bible when God said, “Let there be light” (Genesis 1:3).
RELIGION
icr.org

Creation Kids: Snowflakes

Snow falls to Earth in a blur of winter white. But if you look closely, you’ll find that each flake is a work of art. How do snowflakes form? Through an amazing process designed by the Lord Jesus. * Ms. Hardy is an editor and Ms. Windsor is a graphic...
RELIGION
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
M. Brown

My advice to any woman having an affair with a married man

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I once wrote about my experience falling in love with a married man. It’s not something I’m proud of but it’s something I choose not to feel shame for anymore, especially after all these years.
Carrie Wynn

Narcissists Often Abuse Victims

A few years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.
icr.org

Christ’s Providence Is Clearly Seen in Bird Migrations

Just as monkeys can’t accidently type Shakespeare texts, birds can’t migrate by evolutionary luck, despite imagined eons of time for “lucky” accidents.1 Why? Because the challenging mix of birds’ metabolic needs for long-distance travel, synchronized to seasonal and diurnal weather conditions, are exacerbated by unyielding entropy. This all-or-nothing complexity prohibits “lucky” bird migrations. In short, to seasonally migrate, birds need the Lord Jesus Christ’s providential bioengineering care.2,3.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy