LETTER: Proposed Manchester project not up to snuff

 5 days ago

Advocates for the Manchester Waterway cuts claim their project has the support of the Beaches and Shores Committee. They don’t tell the whole story. In May 2018, the committee voted to support the proposal subject to assurances that the Manchester meets the water quality standards as defined by the state....

Crawford County Avalanche

Organizers gather input on proposed Fish Hatchery project

Anglers of the Au Sable, Trout Unlimited teaming up in an effort to reconnect part of the East Branch. The Anglers of the Au Sable and Michigan Trout Unlimited are gathering community input regarding a possible project at the Grayling Fish Hatchery that would reconnect a portion of the East Branch, allowing fish and other aquatic lifeforms to pass through the facility in an effort to improve the river’s ecosystem.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
Hartford Business

37 apartments proposed on Oakland Street in Manchester

Developers are expected to present detailed site plans for a projected 37-unit housing complex on Oakland Street in Manchester at the town's next Planning and Zoning Commission after requesting extensions this month. Trivik Builders LLC proposes a six-building, 37-unit housing community at 321 Oakland St. and 27 Lillian Drive with...
MANCHESTER, CT
Union Leader

Manchester school board to hear pitch for 'Farm to School' project

Manchester school board members are expected to hear details of a Farm to School project proposal to operate in several city schools over a two-year period. Jameson Small, Fresh Start Farms Program Director with the Organization for Refugee and Immigrant Success (ORIS) reports that after two years of planning, curriculum development and partnership building — along with a combination of federal and private funding — ORIS is ready to collaborate with the Manchester School District to launch a local food program.
MANCHESTER, NH
easternshorepost.com

142-Unit Townhouse Project Proposed Near Captains Cove

CCG Note LLC is proposing to build a 142-unit townhouse development on a 24-acre parcel adjacent to and surrounded by the Captains Cove community near Greenbackville. The company in October applied for a conditional use permit and to rezone the former Hastings/Mariner farm, which fronts on State Line Road, to the Village Development district.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
northwestmoinfo.com

Graves Proposes Changes to FEMA Process For Small Projects

Congressman Sam Graves (MO-06) (Missourinet) Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants changes made to the Federal Emergency Management. Graves, a Republican, proposes increasing the FEMA threshold definition of a small project from 35-Thousand dollars to one million dollars. Small projects don’t have to go through the elaborate federal process larger projects do. Graves says he’s not surprised his proposal easily passed through the committee and on to the full House. . .
CONGRESS & COURTS
the-reporter.net

Bovina Riverwalk Project Proposed

BOVINA - Bovina senior citizens met with local lawyer Nicholas Frandsen on Tuesday, Nov. 16 to hear about a newly proposed “Bovina Riverwalk” recreational area intended to allow residents …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
POLITICS
conwaydailysun.com

Holmes: Proposed 2022 operating budget up by 7.38%

CONWAY — Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen at their last meeting that due to inflationary pressures the town operating budget being proposed for 2022 is close to $900,000 higher than last year’s. Holmes — who was the town assessor before becoming town manager — also said property values are...
CONWAY, NH
hometownsource.com

Rep. John Huot highlights proposed Coates infrastructure project

The Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee continued its statewide tour of Minnesota, visiting sites and listening to presentations in the Twin Cities and surrounding suburbs – including one from the city of Coates. Rep. John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, hosted the committee on Nov. 18 as they learned about proposals to update current water infrastructure with a new centralized water and wastewater system in Coates. “Our residents expect and deserve access to clean water,” Huot said in a statement. “The public health threats to Coates residents and families impacted by the current water system must be addressed, and I’ll continue to advocate for this project’s inclusion to any state infrastructure bill next session.” Coates residents are served by private wells, which have been contaminated with nitrate and herbicides over the drinking water health guidelines. Septic systems have been failing and leaking into the ground, also contributing to the contamination. The city of Coates is seeking approximately $27 million to $31 million to fund improvements. The House Capital Investment Committee’s tour concluded Nov. 18. The 2022 legislative session is scheduled to begin Jan. 31.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
mysouthlakenews.com

Amendments Proposed to the Mobility Master Plan for Sidewalks and Road Projects

Amendments to the City of Southlake’s Mobility Master Plan are under consideration. The plan addresses transportation needs in the community, from roads to sidewalks. The amendment to be considered by Council reprioritizes specific sidewalk segments, modifies the pathways map, adds a project at the intersection of Highland Street and Shady Oaks Boulevard and recommends a study for SH 114 improvements.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
kernvalleysun.com

Letter to the editor: Proposed solid waste rate increase

The following information was sent in a letter to the Board of Supervisors and was also emailed to each supervisor voicing my objection to the proposed rate increase:. I was shocked to receive the notification of the proposed solid waste rate increase. I looked back through my records and found that this charge, which appears on our tax bills, was increased by 26.67% effective July 1, 2021. With the currently proposed increase, in one year the fee will have gone up 98.10%. Add to this the increases approved for our local trash pickup.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KX News

North Dakota to receive more than $63M for water infrastructure

Next year, North Dakota will be receiving more than $63 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water infrastructure. The $63,041,000 will be used for wastewater and drinking water projects. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan says this funding will help create jobs all while updating the nation’s water infrastructure and addressing issues like lead […]
POLITICS
yoursun.com

EDITORIAL: Let's preserve Punta Gorda's Freeman House

OUR POSITION: We believe Punta Gorda has too much invested in the Freeman House to give up on it now. Punta Gorda’s rich history is a foundation for the city’s charm and draw to newcomers. When the A.C. Freeman House was damaged by ruptured water pipes and left in disrepair, it presented a real dilemma for the city as far as the cost of repairs.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: Resilience and readiness

The third-most active hurricane season on record ended quietly on Tuesday, for which Hampton Roads residents can be thankful. Though the Atlantic churned out 21 named storms this year, in line with the predictions for an active season, most stayed well off the coast. Virginia never had much reason to fear either a direct hit or substantial impact from a tropical system. That’s the good news. ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
yoursun.com

LETTER: We must be more willing to share wealth

The story about the couple in Port Charlotte needing to sleep in their car in the Nov. 27 edition of the Daily Sun broke my heart. I realize many Republicans and others feel that the "Biden Bill" is too expensive and that people who won't work will take advantage of the system. They just might understand after your story that millions of people are desperate for help. They are not all looking to get something for nothing.
yoursun.com

New Jones Loop subdivision plans back before Punta Gorda Council

PUNTA GORDA — The future of a new subdivision planned for the Jones Loop Road area will be under review Wednesday in Punta Gorda. The City Council will consider a resolution to remove 56 acres of early subdivision street and lot plans south of Jones Loop Road that were originally mapped out in 1926.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

