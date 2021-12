Vail Resorts: Where COVID-19 only spreads in peasant, cafeteria-style dining. If you’ve been on the mountain this season and tried to grab a bite to eat inside of one of Vail Resorts’ many on-mountain dining facilities, you will notice a new policy: proof of vaccination is required for certain cafeteria-style dining facilities (such as Vista House or Ski Hill Grill on Breckenridge Peak 8). However, if you can afford the more expensive menu at full-service dining (such as TBar at Peak 8 or Sevens at Peak 7), no proof of vaccination is required.

VAIL, CO