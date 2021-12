In a recent letter titled “How is Biden doing so far?” the writer alleges that President Biden is responsible for just about everything that is ailing the entire world. They stated he is responsible for the skyrocketing price increase on gas, food and other goods. That he killed America’s energy independence. That he denies the public therapeutic COVID cures and lied about vaccine mandates. That his attorney general is labeling parents as terrorists and unleashing the FBI on them and that he managed to build the Taliban much better by leaving them billions of dollars of our military equipment.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO